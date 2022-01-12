ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea recall Kenedy from Flamengo loan — reports

By David Pasztor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea winger Kenedy is expected to be on the plane back to London tonight, according to reports emerging out of Brazil today, with the Blues cutting short the 25-year-old’s loan at Flamengo at the halfway point. Kenedy has not impressed too much in the previous six months, but...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

