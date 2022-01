The most viral online game of the year isn't a first-person shooter or a battle royale game. Rather, the game that is getting the most attention this month is Wordle. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a random five-letter word within six attempts. With every guess, the game tells you if the letters that you chose are in the right spots and if they are even in the word at all. Wordle's popularity has exploded in recent weeks as players share their results on social media. Unsurprisingly, Wordle clones have also started to flood the App Store.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO