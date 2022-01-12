Freeport Area High School Goes Remote With Half Of Student Population In Quarantine

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) – With half its student population in quarantine, Freeport Area High School is going remote.

Students will learn online for the rest of the week because of high case counts and evidence of “ongoing in-school transmission,” the high school said.

The high school has 35 active cases among students, and 345 kids are in quarantine, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Across the district, there are 83 cases in students and teachers combined, leaving nearly 700 people in quarantine. All other schools are staying open.

In-season sports and activities like the musical will still be allowed to continue, Freeport Athletics said.