Montreal restaurateurs started this year not entirely unlike they did the last: with empty seats and no clear idea when they’ll be able to fill them. On December 31, 2021, new coronavirus measures (announced just the day prior) putting a pause on indoor dining and ushering in the return of a nightly curfew went into effect. For businesses that hadn’t already closed, either preemptively, for a holiday break, or due to a staff outbreak, the news may have thrown a wrench into plans to host New Year’s Eve dinners. Some restaurants have now decided to cease all operations for the time being, while others are keeping on in the only way they can — with takeout and delivery. Below is a list of restaurants doing the latter, ordered by borough and neighbourhood.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO