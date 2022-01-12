ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paramount Theater presents The Mavericks ‘En Español’ World Tour live

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater welcomes Latin, country and rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks for their “En Español” World Tour live on stage on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Mavericks are returning to the road...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Patty Griffin’s 2022 tour brings her to World Cafe Live this month

Legendary folk songwriter Patty Griffin is set to play The Music Hall at World Cafe Live on January 31st. The two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album Living With Ghosts, as well as the critical success of her tenth studio recording, 2019’s self-titled album.
MUSIC
strictlybusinessomaha.com

World Premiere of Carmela Full of Wishes to Debut on The Rose Theater Stage

World Premiere of Carmela Full of Wishes to Debut on The Rose Theater Stage. Carmela Full of Wishes, an adaptation of the book by the Newbery Award-winning team behind Last Stop on Market Street, is making its world debut on The Rose (rosetheater.org) stage! This show finds young Carmela on her birthday, in a migrant community full of life and vibrancy. While accompanying her brother on his errands, Carmela finds a puffy dandelion and imagines what wishes it might bring.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Malo
Augusta Free Press

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to perform at Court Square Theater

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Court Square Theater welcomes The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to its stage Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets for the popular bluegrass group are $15 ($18 at the door), and are now available at valleyarts.org/performances. Doors open at 7 p.m....
MUSIC
minnesotamonthly.com

Kiss the Tiger & Trademark Theater present STONE BABY

A girl born of stone and born to rock, STONE BABY is a mythological origin story that explores unbridled liberation through one’s journey into rock and roll. Blurring the intersection of theater and live music by challenging the boundaries of each, STONE BABY presents as a live rock show with theatrical, story-driven flair. STONE BABY is energetic, fast, loud, blood-pumping, live performance experience blending spoken word and rock music.
ENTERTAINMENT
bozone.com

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour. Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a weekend of laughs courtesy of The Second City and Roy Wood Jr. on...
BIG SKY, MT
American Songwriter

(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!. Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!. So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Espa#Paramount Pictures#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The Paramount Theater#Acm#Cma#Npr#Rolling Stone#Latin
oc-breeze.com

Chance Theater presents “Next to Normal”

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly presents the groundbreaking musical, “Next to Normal” as the first show in its 24th Anniversary Season. Directed by Matthew McCray with music direction by Stephen Hulsey, “Next to Normal” will run January 28 – February 27, 2022 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
ANAHEIM, CA
Deerfield Valley News

Mandolin music this weekend

PUTNEY - Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music will present an evening of bluegrass, jazz, Romani, classical, and roots music by three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists: Will Patton, Matt Flinner, and Jamie Masefield; and accompanied by acoustic bassist Pat Melvin. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill. Fiddler and singer Lissa Schneckenburger, of Brattleboro-based trio Low Lily, will open the show. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door, and $5 virtual. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows and masks are required while inside the venue. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For more information call (802) 387-0102 or visit the website.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Kingsport Times-News

Paramount Theater offers tribute bands, country music and comedy this month

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Looking for a night out in the Tri-Cities? Consider stopping by the historic Paramount Theater. The Paramount is not only a historic landmark but a cultural hub for the city of Bristol, hosting dozens of performances each year. This winter and spring, the Paramount’s lineup features a well-rounded group of musicians and other acts.
BRISTOL, TN
NME

Watch Tool rehearse ahead of their 2022 world tour

Ahead of their first run of live shows in almost two years, Tool have livestreamed themselves rehearsing with a setlist spanning their entire back catalogue. Notably absent from the jam, streamed on Instagram by guitarist Adam Jones, was frontman Maynard James Keenan. The band performed instrumentally in his absence, running through a list of songs drawing heavily from 2001’s ‘Lateralus’ and 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
presidiosentinel.com

San Diego Theaters Unite for World Premiere Play

MOXIE and TuYo Theatres present the World Premiere live co-production of the new play “Sapience” by Diana Burbano from January 23 through February 20, 2022, at MOXIE Theatre, located at 6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite N, San Diego, CA 92115. “Sapience” is an imaginative play that explores how...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Hanson Announces World Tour, New Album

Tulsa's own Hanson has announced a world tour and new album coming in 2022. The group announced the "Red Green Blue World Tour" on Thursday morning. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 20 on the group's website Hanson.net. On The same day...
TULSA, OK
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC
topshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD VIDEO PREMIERE: Mystic Roots “Things To Say”

Cali reggae staple Mystic Roots returns with the world video premiere for one of their top fan-favorite songs, “Things To Say”! Debuting exclusively today on Top Shelf Music before it hits their YouTube channel, be one of the first to view a wonderful compilation of the band’s European voyage to entertain U.S. troops overseas.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy