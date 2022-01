COVID continues to wreak havoc on the NHL’s schedule, and that’s no different for the New Jersey Devils. Their contest tonight against the New York Islanders will be their first since a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 8. It’ll also be their only one until Jan. 19, when they play the Arizona Coyotes. The Devils will get a handful of players back from COVID protocols tonight. But they’ll also be without more than a few who still remain in protocols. Let’s catch up on all the news.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO