Kailyn Lowry: Okay, Fine, I Cheated on Javi!

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKailyn Lowry has finally set the record straight. Or so it seems, at least. The long-time Teen Mom 2 star sat down for an Instagram Q&A with fans a few days ago, opening up the forum for pretty much any question on the minds of her followers. It didn't...

Vicky Cochran
1d ago

Who cares We already know sleeps with anything moving.. She needs to have a little bit more respect for herself and grow up She’s an adult now she needs to act like one

Reply(3)
23
Becki Wieczorkowski
8h ago

just because you admit what everyone knew doesn't make you a better person. don't you care when your kids are older and see how you were they will be hurt. I guess not.

Reply
5
Aaron B. Beal
1d ago

you need to sew your legs together hussy!

Reply(2)
20
