Each year, it seems like there are rumors surrounding the Padres that relate to their big contracts. Two, specifically, in Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer. If the Padres were looking to offload Hosmer to save money, could the Mariners be a match? Keep in mind, I’m not saying this is going to happen, I just think that it would take something in this realm to make it happen or get the talks started.

