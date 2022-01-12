Korda Sisters, Celebs Headline LPGA 2022 Season Opener

Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica Korda have fun posing with the trophy after Nelly won the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield CC on June 20, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

The newly-titled Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will officially kick off the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

Contested at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, the tournament will be headlined by world No. 1, and Olympic gold medalist, Nelly Korda, along with sister, and defending champion, Jessica Korda.

The event brings together tournament winners of the last two seasons (2019 and 2021; 2020 season was canceled due to COVID). Although, LPGA star Michelle Wie West qualified via victory at the 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. (She qualified for the 2020 edition but the season had been cancelled due to COVID, then did not play the 2021 edition due to maternity leave.)

The field in Orlando will also feature about 50 celebrities including MLB pitcher John Smoltz, LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, Actor Jack Wagner and Golf influencer Blair O’Neal.

The celebs will compete for a $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.

The LPGA players will be vying for $1.5 million purse, including a first-place prize of $225,000. All four rounds will be televised live on Golf Channel, with some weekend coverage broadcast on NBC.