ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gold Means Confidence, Less Pressure for US Curler Shuster

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

John Shuster won’t be catching anyone by surprise at these Olympics. The five-time Olympian is back to defend his curling gold medal...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
The Independent

US figure skater becomes first non-binary athlete to qualify for Winter Olympics

Timothy LeDuc has become the first non-binary athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics after they were named as part of the US figure skating team.LeDuc, alongside their partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, made the team after they wowed audiences at a qualifier in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this month. The 31-year-old has said they hope their inclusion sees the narrative shift to “queer people can be open and successful”.LeDuc, who began using they/them pronouns in 2021, said: “It’s really exciting, but I hope that the narrative does not centre around me and my journey and my accomplishments, but that the narrative switches...
SOCIETY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Persinger
Person
Chris Plys
Person
John Shuster
Person
Tabitha Peterson
albuquerqueexpress.com

Red-hot Russian Olympic favorite Valieva smashes world record

Kamila Valieva broke her own world record to lead after the short program of the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia. Teenage ice queen Kamila Valieva registered a record short program score as she moved into the lead at the European Championships, but fellow Russians Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova produced more modest performances.
SPORTS
Washington Post

In Asia, China fills an economic void the United States left

There were no fireworks or fanfare to mark the occasion, but in addition to being the start of a new year, Jan. 1, 2022, marked Day One of a new economic and geopolitical reality in East Asia. It figures to be advantageous for China and unfavorable for the United States — and, to make matters worse, this outcome is due largely to this country’s own policy errors, under both former president Donald Trump and President Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania: Blinken

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The United States and Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Beijing is pushing European and American companies to stop doing business with Vilnius as the country chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Canada#Curling#Beijing#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29. U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.
WORLD
fox44news.com

Taiwan pledges to invest in Lithuania amid Chinese pressure

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Taiwan is creating an investment fund and planning other measures to help Lithuania as it faces major economic pressure from China for allowing the island to open a representative office in the European Union country, Taiwanese officials said Wednesday. “The $200 million fund will be...
ECONOMY
POPSUGAR

Nathan Chen's Quad Jumps Could Win Olympic Gold — See Them in Slow Motion

The 2022 Winter Olympics are only weeks away, and at the US Figure Skating Championships, the best skaters in the country competed for one of the much-coveted spots on Team USA. Unsurprisingly, one of those slots went to Nathan Chen, now a six-time national champion in addition to his three world titles and an assortment of other honors. If you can barely keep up with his fast-rotating jumps, you can get a better look with this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
284
Followers
3K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy