Gold Means Confidence, Less Pressure for US Curler Shuster
John Shuster won’t be catching anyone by surprise at these Olympics. The five-time Olympian is back to defend his curling gold medal...1460espnyakima.com
John Shuster won’t be catching anyone by surprise at these Olympics. The five-time Olympian is back to defend his curling gold medal...1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0