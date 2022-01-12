Gold Means Confidence, Less Pressure for US Curler Shuster

Timothy LeDuc has become the first non-binary athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics after they were named as part of the US figure skating team.LeDuc, alongside their partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, made the team after they wowed audiences at a qualifier in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this month. The 31-year-old has said they hope their inclusion sees the narrative shift to “queer people can be open and successful”.LeDuc, who began using they/them pronouns in 2021, said: “It’s really exciting, but I hope that the narrative does not centre around me and my journey and my accomplishments, but that the narrative switches...

