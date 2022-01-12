ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Got A Gang of Movies & Series Dropping in 2022

Source: Marvel / Disney+

After the COVID-19 pandemic gave millions of fanboys a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has slowly but surely gotten back on track with it’s Disney+ series and blockbuster films in 2021. Now it further plans on making up for lost time with a slew of new movies and Disney+ series in 2022 and we’re as excited as can be.

Planning on expanding their already successful cinematic universe by adding more superheroes such as She-Hulk and Moon Knight, Marvel has revealed this year’s slate of series and movies and it’s going to be a doozy. Having ended 2021 with the new classic known as Spider-Man: Far From Home , Marvel Studios will continue to expand on the multiverse aspect of their world in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness while adding to their growing roster of superheroes with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk via Disney+.

Then come November we’ll finally learn who the new Black Panther will be when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever drops on November 11. While there’s been speculation that Letitia Wright would take on the mantle of the protector of Wakanda, a new poster “leak” seems to insinuate that we’ll be getting an entire new male Black Panther sometime in the future.

Though we can only see the arm of a superhero on the right, it seems to be the costume of one Black Panther complete with the claws and black and purple colorway. This especially makes fans wonder about who the new Black Panther will be since it’s been rumored that Letitia Wright might’ve antivaxxed her way out of the franchise .

Check out the release schedule for Marvel’s upcoming films and series below and let us know which one you’re most excited about in the comments section below.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+ Series, Summer 2022)
Moon Knight (Disney+ Series, 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Movie, May 6, 2022)
She-Hulk (Disney+ Series, 2022)
Thor: Love and Thunder (Movie, July 8, 2022)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Movie, November 11, 2022)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+ Series, December 2022)
What If…? Season 2 (Disney+ Series, 2022)
Secret Invasion (Disney+ Series, 2022)

#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Ms Marvel#Disney World#Marvel Disney#Wakanda Forever#Instagram
