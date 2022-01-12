ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZNDG_0djsIMwZ00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

‘Pokemon Go’-playing cops were fired justly, court finds

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Man charged in connection to New Horn Lake Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road Wednesday afternoon where they found one teenager dead and another injured. According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Cartavious Reed observed a domestic altercation between a woman at the home and a 16-year-old boy. Video surveillance shows the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot in Helena-West Helena with one-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas was shot several times Thursday, police said, and the shooter has not been caught. Helena-West Helena Police said the victim, 21, was in a vehicle at a stop sign on Sebastian Street in front of the Public Works Building. Someone walked up to her car, pulled […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens shot, 1 girl dead on New Horn Lake Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the person who opened fire on two teenagers at a home in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot at 3245 New Horn Lake Road around 2:30 p.m. The male victim was transported to Methodist South by a private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2-year-old shot and killed in North Memphis

This page has been updated to reflect the correct number of victims. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old boy has died after being shot in North Memphis on Wednesday.  Officers located two-year-old, Charvez Akins, wounded outside of a residence on Clayton Avenue around 10 p.m. Atkins was taken to LeBonheur, but did not survive his injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven carjacking identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man who allegedly carjacked a man in Whitehaven this past September. Jerry Holt, 23, along with another unidentified man is being accused of the carjacking. The male victim told police that Holt and the other suspect held him at gunpoint at the Valero at 443 East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Married couple shot in North Memphis, suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A married couple was injured in a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. MPD responded to an aggravated assault around 8 p.m. at Regional One Health regarding a shooting in the area of Chelsea and Hyde Park. According to court documents, Hudson was armed with an assault rifle when the couple approached […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cornelius Smith, suspect in Young Dolph case, makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared in court briefly Thursday morning. He was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting. He faces […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
WREG

One dead, one injured in Cherokee shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a suspect who they say killed one person and injured another around 4:45 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the suspect is a black man with a blonde Mohawk. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after jumping into Wolf River near Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man jumped into the Wolf River from Collierville-Arlington Road in east Shelby County on Wednesday morning, requiring a water rescue. County deputies and Collierville fire crews were able to rescue the man, who was taken to Baptist Collierville in critical condition. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the man was […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Two suspects named in Holly Springs shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Police have identified two men who they say are responsible for a shooting that injured two people around 11:15 Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call reporting of shots fired at multiple people at a home on the 400 block of Bicycle Road, northwest of Holly Springs. Investigators said a car […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Organs#Murder#Fbi#Missing Person#Wgn
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult on January 13 after she was last seen in the 1100 block of Rutland area. Police said the woman is Monquiette Felder, 46 and she was last seen on January 12. She is described as 5′ 3″ 170-180 lbs with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends in arrest at South Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars facing several charges after a police chase that ended at a South Memphis school Wednesday afternoon. Police say they tried to stop Drevion Wallace after he ran a red light while driving northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard. They say the 28-year-old drove down South Lauderdale, ran several stop […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

One dead after early morning crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-240 Thursday. The deadly crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-240 between South Parkway & Norris Road. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another crash victim was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The crash […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mercedes used in Young Dolph shooting was stolen from woman in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A white Mercedes police say was used as the getaway car in the murder of rapper Young Dolph had been stolen from a woman who was carjacked at a gas station in East Memphis a week before the shooting. Cornelius Smith, who is charged in Young Dolph’s murder, is charged in the carjacking as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy