Rocky reservations return in May

Nationwide and in Florida, green space often leads to greenbacks. Outdoor recreation activities accounted for about 3% of Florida’s gross domestic product in 2020, above the just under 2% for the U.S. overall, according to recent Bureau of Economic Analysis data on the economic impact of the outdoors. Indications also show that the outdoors remained a popular choice into 2021. Activities classified as conventional outdoor recreation, like boating, fishing, RVing, hiking and wildlife viewing, remained steady in 2020 despite the industry challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We do know that places that were open (in 2020) like parks, they experienced tremendous growth that would not be seen in an economic analysis,” said Taylor Stein, a professor with the University of Florida’s School of Forest Resources and Conservation. “People are still spending money on staycations, and the fact is, when they couldn’t go to Europe they turned to the U.S. and their national and state parks.”

