ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Rocky reservations return in May

By Sky-Hi News staff report news@skyhinews.com
skyhinews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Mountain National Park’s timed reservation system will run from May 27 through October 10 this year. Similarly to 2021, Rocky will have two types reservations with one for the Bear Lake Road Corridor with access to the entire park and another...

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
bendsource.com

Ski, Eat and Chill at Elk Lake

A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing. The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting...
BEND, OR
ravallirepublic.com

Grizzly bear filmed stealing wolves' dinner

On the morning of Oct. 21, visitors watching wildlife in Yellowstone National Park’s Northern Range were amazed at seeing an adult grizzly bear hunting elk with the Junction Butte wolf pack. Wolves and bears usually fight each other for food, so why might this be happening?. Often wolves will...
ANIMALS
Travel + Leisure

These Are the World's Best Private Ski Experiences

Some 6,000 years ago, humans strapped wood to their feet to glide across the icy tundra in the very first act of skiing. Those early shredders likely weren't concerned with their carving technique and didn't think twice about pizza versus french fries. Instead, it was all about survival. These primitive planks allowed them to travel long distances safely in winter and track their prey as it migrated during the season. Humans would continue to take to the snow this way for thousands of years, until skiing was no longer a necessary task. But, by that point, the sport had been hardwired into our brains as necessary for something else: fun.
TRAVEL
estesparknews.com

Rocky Mountain National Park Continues Pilot Timed Entry Permit Reservations May 27 Through October 10

Rocky Mountain National Park will be implementing a pilot temporary timed entry permit reservation system beginning on May 27, 2022. The reservation permit system is similar to that used in 2021. Two types of reservations will be available. One permit will be for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor, as well as access to the rest of the park. This reservation period will be from 5 am to 6 pm. The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 am to 3 pm. Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park.
TRAVEL
osceolasun.com

In the Rocky Mountains

I sit up a little straighter when I see the Rocky Mountains. The scenery, power, wildness and history of the Rockies always get my mind going with western lore, beauty and its ruggedness. I’ve always been a sucker of the Rockies in the lore captured in classic movies like Jeremiah Johnson. Imagine heading off into the Rockies in winter and all you have is a bedroll, a muzzleloader, riding a horse.
LIFESTYLE
skyhinews.com

Rocky brings back ranger-led snowshoe tours

Rocky Mountain National Park will offer ranger-led snowshoe tours on Saturdays starting Jan. 22 on the west side of the park. The tours are two hours and open to snowshoers of all experience levels, ages 8 and older. There is no extra fee to participate beyond the park pass. On...
TRAVEL
B98.5

Experience The Magical Light Display At This Newry Ski Resort

Recently, Christmas lights displays have become one of the favorite Holiday attractions of thousands of Mainers. First, there was Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden. The event started over a decade ago as a walk through event. In recent years, due to the pandemic, it became a drive through event.
NEWRY, ME
Villages Daily Sun

Outdoor recreation still a popular choice

Nationwide and in Florida, green space often leads to greenbacks. Outdoor recreation activities accounted for about 3% of Florida’s gross domestic product in 2020, above the just under 2% for the U.S. overall, according to recent Bureau of Economic Analysis data on the economic impact of the outdoors. Indications also show that the outdoors remained a popular choice into 2021. Activities classified as conventional outdoor recreation, like boating, fishing, RVing, hiking and wildlife viewing, remained steady in 2020 despite the industry challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We do know that places that were open (in 2020) like parks, they experienced tremendous growth that would not be seen in an economic analysis,” said Taylor Stein, a professor with the University of Florida’s School of Forest Resources and Conservation. “People are still spending money on staycations, and the fact is, when they couldn’t go to Europe they turned to the U.S. and their national and state parks.”
LIFESTYLE
Brush News Tribune

Rocky Mountain National Park to require reservations again this summer

The temporary timed-entry permit reservation system implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park last year to reduce crowding and congestion will be back again this year, park officials announced Wednesday, but they are making more permits available per two-hour entry window than last year. The number of reservations last year was...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy