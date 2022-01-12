ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlake – “Bethel Woods”

By Rachel Brodsky
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFolk-rock standard-bearers Midlake are gearing up to release their first album since 2013’s Antiphon in March. Titled FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS,...

Midlake Share Video for New Song “Bethel Woods” Starring Actor Michael Peña

Midlake are releasing their first new studio album in over eight years, For the Sake of Bethel Woods, on March 18 via ATO (and Bella Union in the UK). Now they have shared the album’s second single, almost title track “Bethel Woods,” via a video that stars actor Michael Peña (Ant-Man, World Trade Center, Narcos: Mexico) and was directed by Brantley Gutierrez (Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire, Tom Petty). Danielle Dallacco also stars in the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Watch the new Midlake video for “Bethel Woods”

Late in 2021, Midlake announced their first new album in nearly a decade, For the Sake of Bethel Woods. It’s out March 18 via ATO Records. Today, they’ve shared a new video from the album for new track “Bethel Woods,” directed by Brantley Guiterrez and starring Michael Peña.
Jake Xerxes Fussell – “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down”

In a couple of weeks, folk singer/songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell will release new LP Good And Green Again. We’ve gotten a few tastes of it via singles like “Love Farewell,” “Breast Of Glass,” and “Frolic,” and now Fussell is back with another single, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down.”
Woodstock Co-Creator Michael Lang Dead At 77

Woodstock co-creator and organizer Michael Lang has died at 77, as Variety reports. He passed away on Saturday at Sloan Kettering in New York City — his cause of death was a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Lang was born in Brooklyn in 1944. He got his start...
Michael Peña
What is Bethel Wood’s ‘Lights, Color, Fashion?

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people. If you believe in the saying of "good vibes" then you probably are drawn to this very location. Being the site of Woodstock 1969, there is always something new to learn in their museum, explore on the Bindy Bazaar trail, and upcoming concerts that emphasize these peaceful grounds.
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill's death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their "entire music interests" to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band's publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company's new partnership with KKR.
Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
You Must Plan A Visit To The Breathtaking Ice Palaces Of Bethel

One of the most popular events of last winter was Ice Palaces in Boothbay. Visitors had a chance to tour illuminated ice sculptures while snacking on food from a variety of food trucks. Given all that was going on at the time, it was a fun way to spend some quality time with the family.
Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
Billy Joel’s Kids: Facts About The Legendary Singer’s 3 Children

The ‘Piano Man’ singer has three beautiful daughters, one whom he shares with Christine Brinkley and the other two with his current wife, Alexis Roderick. Billy Joel, 72, is a legendary American pianist, singer-songwriter and composer. The native New Yorker was born in the Bronx on May 9, 1949, and raised on Long Island in Hicksville, New York. His passion for music started at a young age when the “Piano Man” first laid his hands on the keys. From there, he quit high school to pursue his music career. After playing around with a number of bands, he embarked on his solo career and signed a contract with Columbia Records in 1972. He continued to write new music for the next 20 years, producing hits like “Uptown Girl,” “New York State Of Mind” and “Movin’ Out.”
Blind Faith: Steve Winwood on the problems of life in a supergroup

These days it seems quite normal to refer to any one-off combination of musicians from various second division rock rock acts as a "supergroup", so sometimes it's worth reminding ourselves that the term really meant something once. Case in point? Blind Faith. One of the original supergroup, perhaps one of...

