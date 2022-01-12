ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Halo Infinite Tenrai event is better, but still needs work

By Alyssa Mercante
 1 day ago
The Halo Infinite Tenrai event just finished its second of six weeks, and while it's greatly improved from its first iteration, there's still a few kinks that need to be ironed out. Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai is a series of week-long events with its own battle pass that you...

