ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch A Trailer For The Alex G-Scored Film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA while back, we found out that Alex G had scored his first film, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, which debuted at Sundance Film...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

The Northman Viking adventure film premiers April 22 2022

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Viking film The Northman, a historical action adventure film directed by Robert Eggers, co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Set in Iceland at the turn-of-the-century The Northman film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered by his uncle. The Northman also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe appear in supporting roles.
MOVIES
NME

Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in upcoming Netflix thriller film

Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu have been cast in the upcoming Netflix thriller film Kill Bok-soon (working title). Earlier today (January 4), the streaming platform announced, per Korea Herald and Korea Times, that it will be producing the upcoming film from noted director Byun Sung-hyun, who is known for the critically acclaimed 2017 film The Merciless and the upcoming Kingmaker.
MOVIES
NME

2022’s most anticipated Australian movies & TV shows

When Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed to an opening weekend gross of over $26million in December, it finally gave cinema chains and local studio bosses something to smile about. The major streamers and free-to-air channels, meanwhile, had a smile plastered over their collective face all 2021 as locked-down audiences sunk...
TV SHOWS
IGN

SUNDOWN: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Suspense Film Starring Tim Roth

Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with younger members Colin and Alexa (Samuel Bottomley, Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore in this suspenseful jolt from writer/director Michel Franco.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
worldofreel.com

Berlin Film Festival Might Be Going Hybrid For Its 2022 Edition

A persistent rumour I keep hearing is that, due to Omicron concerns, the Berlin Film Festival is in the final stages of transitioning to a hybrid/in-person model for their 2022 edition. The lineup for 72nd edition of the festival is set to be announced on January 16th. Rumoured to be...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson, Luca Guadagnino to Receive Dragon Awards at Goteborg Film Festival

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson and Call Me By Your Name (2017) director Luca Guadagnino will be honored at the 2022 Göteborg International Film Festival with honorary Dragon Awards in tribute to their careers’ work. Sweden-born Ferguson played Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in Dune and is familiar to action fans for her recurring role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Guadagnino received a best picture Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, which, coincidentally, also starred Chalamet. Alongside his feature work — the Tilda Swinton-starring I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015),...
MOVIES
Spin

Watch the Trailer for Foo Fighters Upcoming Studio 666 Film

Last month, Foo Fighters announced they were releasing a long-in-the-works horror-comedy titled Studio 666. Now, you can see what Dave Grohl and company have in store for the big screen. In the first Studio 666 trailer, the band hunker down in a San Fernando Valley house to record a new...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex G
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Polygon

The Lost Daughter might be Netflix’s final film of 2021, but it’s spectacular drama

“I’m a very selfish person,” explains Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman), a literary professor taking a workcation in a seaside Greek town in The Lost Daughter. Based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut follows Leda, a mother of two adult daughters, Bianca and Marta, searching for a quiet corner to read, write, and relax. Leda thinks she’s discovered such a place at a resort’s sunny beach. The older caretaker Lyle (a still dashing Ed Harris) seems to have eyes for her. As does the young, cheerful Irish student Will (Paul Mescal).
MOVIES
asapland.com

First trailer for Kakushigoto’s compilation film

At the beginning of January it was revealed in the “Kakushigoto Special Event“That the manga Kakushigoto from Koji Kumeta It would be counting on a new animated adaptation, this being a compilation film, said film will be in charge of presenting again the plot that we saw in the anime premiering in April 2020 but with the peculiarity of having an alternative ending, for now it has been revealed in his first promotional video that will bear the name of Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka and it will be released on July 9 in Japanese theaters.
COMICS
this song is sick

Watch New Trailer for ‘X,’ an A24 Horror Film Starring Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi‘s acting career is continuing to blossom. Back in November of 2020, it was confirmed that he would be one of the starring actors in the new movie, X, a forthcoming horror film from A24. Today, the first trailer for X has dropped, giving us the first look at his character in the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Indiewire
Polygon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ protagonist wants you to watch great films

Aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell, the fictional animated protagonist of Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, now has a Letterboxd account, and she’s officially revealed her top movies of all time. The character’s number one pick? Portrait of a Lady on Fire, with Lady Bird coming in second, and Harold and Maude, Shrek Retold, and Ratcatcher rounding out her Top 5. There’s a good eclectic mix of movies here, speaking to the kind of aspirational personal tastes Katie shows off in the lively animated film. (The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, for instance, cracks the Top 10.) Stalk it for some extra insight into Katie’s character, or just for your own To-Watch list.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an invitation to visit the Dutch and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something different than what they have pretended to be. The...
MOVIES
Stereogum

DJ Shadow Remixes King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Black Hot Soup,” And It’s Great

Last year, the prolific Australian psych-rock overlords King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their synth-heavy album Butterfly 3000. Later this month, they’ll follow that album with the remix LP Butterfly 3001, which features reworkings of Butterfly 3000 tracks from people like Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, DāM-FunK, and Peaches. But the marquee remix is the take on “Black Hot Soup” from DJ Shadow, another psychedelic traveler who’s heavy on the global festival circuit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Trailer Emphasizes the Horrors of Internet Creepypasta Challenges

Sundance darling We're All Going to the World's Fair, a chilling horror film that plays on the prevalence of creepypastas and dangerous internet challenges for young, coming-of-age users, just received a debut trailer ahead of its nationwide release via IndieWire. It premiered at the famous film festival back in January of 2021 to high praise from critics for its depiction of internet culture and how it can warp the minds and identities of the people who use it in their developing years.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: ‘Candyman’ Marks the Rare Horror Film to Compete for Best Original Score

“Candyman,” a surprise inclusion on Oscar’s music shortlist, features an electro-acoustic score by New York composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe that contributes to the eerie and ultimately terrifying atmosphere of Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 horror classic. “Candyman” was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele and wound up among the year’s top 20 grossing films. Lowe spent more than nine months composing and recording the music. “To be able to enhance the story by way of creating a score that exists as a character within the landscape of the film, that’s most important to me,” says Lowe. The appeal? “The racial overtones...
MOVIES
Stereogum

Evan Rachel Wood Documentary Chronicling Marilyn Manson Allegations To Premiere At Sundance 2022

A documentary about Evan Rachel Wood called Phoenix Rising has been added to this year’s Sundance Film Festival lineup. The two-part film, which was directed by Amy Berg, will chronicle the time period leading up to her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. A description for the film says that it “intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy