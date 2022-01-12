ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost broker warning for drivers

By Emma Lunn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurer LV= says ghost broker fraud has increased by 66% in the past two years, with nine in 10 drivers unfamiliar with what ghost broking means. Ghost broker is the name given to a scammer who pretends to be a legitimate insurance broker to sell forged or invalid car insurance policies...

