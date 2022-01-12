KETK GIVES BACK: Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Related
Chick-fil-A gives Tyler-area organization $100,000 grant
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Chick-fil-A announced that they would give a Tyler-area organization a grant of $100,000 for their work in the community. Goodwill Industries of East Texas was named a 2022 True Inspiration AwardsTM grant recipient and will receive the $100,000 The organization is one of 34 who was recognized for a commitment […]
SPCA of East Texas asks for community help after receiving more than 50 puppies in past 2 weeks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has asked for the community’s help to help foster after receiving 44 puppies in the past 10 days and nine more coming in a few days. The SPCA of East Texas will need short-term fosters to help socialize and prepare the puppies for their new home. […]
Lindale ISD receives $6,500 check from CHRISTUS Health from Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale ISD Education Foundation received a $6,500 check from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems from the Lindale Turkey Trot, according to an announcement from the school district on Wednesday. The check was handed out at the first school board meeting of 2022. This was the second year of the […]
Trenton’s volunteer fire department prepares for 49th annual auction
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Trenton volunteer fire department is getting set to host their 49th annual farm equipment and general auction tomorrow at the Jones County Fairgrounds. This is the only fundraiser the Trenton volunteer fire department holds and takes about 110 people to put on. Coordinator Charles Jones says there will be three […]
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department seeking donations
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department is seeking donations for this upcoming fiscal year. The department has sent its annual fundraising cards through mailboxes. All funds raised for the volunteer service will go toward equipment, training, and gear. So far, over $1,400 have been raised online, with a goal of $80,000.
Accident Volunteer Fire Department hosts Santa visit
ACCIDENT — The Accident Volunteer Fire Department hosted Santa on Christmas Eve at the fire hall to visit the children of Accident. Approximately 50 children were able to meet Santa either at the fire hall or along the route in Accident. This is the second year of this outreach from the fire department to the community.
A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year marks the fourth annual Fairburn Fire Department Coyote Calling Contest where the community’s youth and adults are able to call and hunt coyotes. In turn, the participants are rewarded with cash, and the fire department is able to raise money from the...
Brian Pracht reinstated as Chief of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department held a meeting tonight regarding the trustees’ decision to suspend Chief Brian Pracht. The trustees suspended Pracht for not complying with the emergency medical service requirements they had instated in the last year. Many in the community and within...
Rusk Police Department recognized by KETK/Peters Chevrolet
RUSK — The Rusk Police Department was recognized by KETK News on Thursday for its continued service and fearlessness in serving and protecting the citizens of Rusk. Rusk Police Department members were treated to lunch, courtesy of Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Ram Fiat of Longview, as a reward for going the extra mile in performing their respective duties.
Area fire departments feeling strain of less volunteers
(Red Oak) -- Volunteer Fire Departments across KMAland and the nation are struggling with providing adequate staffing. That's according to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, who says his department in Red Oak has been luckier than others potentially in the area due to the department providing both firefighters and EMS services. However, according to a National Fire Protection Association report in 2019, including numbers from responding departments across the country, a nearly 100,000-drop was seen in volunteers from 2000 to 2017. Bruce says it likely is a combination of factors contributing to the steady decline of volunteer firefighters.
Waddington Volunteer Fire Department raises cash
Waddington Volunteer Fire Department was recently presented with funds collected from the fall Pumpkin Chuckin cannon event, chili cook-off, and sales from maple cotton candy to add to their sales from the Oktoberfest beer tent fundraiser. Chief Jimmy Armstrong, Kevin Sharlow and Jean McGee were present as representatives of WVFD. Michael and Debra Kenny from Sweeter Creations were present as the donors of the maple cotton candy, and Kevin Liddell owner of Seaway Smokehouse was present as the sponsor for the WVFD's beer tent. Photo submitted by WVFD.
Special Grant Opportunity for Local Volunteer Fire Departments
The Community Foundation of Abilene has opened a special grant cycle for volunteer fire departments in the Abilene region. The foundation and our donors recognize the important role VFDs play for our rural communities, and we want this funding opportunity to provide added support for VFDs ahead of the 2022 wildfire season. Application Guidelines & Criteria:
Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department hosts appreciation banquet
DOWAGIAC — Whether its members are brand new or have put in more than 45 years of service, one local fire department showed its appreciation for all of its members over the weekend. The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual holiday party, appreciation dinner and awards banquet...
Resolve to volunteer with the Harmonville Fire Company in 2022
PLYMOUTH — New Year’s is a time for resolutions that will change your life and the lives of others. Volunteering for Harmonville Fire Company is the perfect place to do this. Volunteers save lives, protect property, and build friendships that last a lifetime. Harmonville Fire Company was founded...
Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department Notifies of Walkout
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the city of Cosmopolis will no longer have its 12 volunteer firefighters. According to a release from the Association of Cosmopolis Firefighters, all current members of the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department will be resigning in the new year due to irreconcilable differences with Mayor Kyle Pauley and some members of the Cosmopolis City Council.
Monroe Fire Department gives out COVID-19 home test kits
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department handed out 200 Binax Home COVID-19 test kits supplied by the Louisiana Department of Health. Many people came on Dec. 30 to get kits that have been in short supply nationwide. “We want to try to get the kits to those people...
House completely destroyed after fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-family house fire was reported in the 17700 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs community, according to Chad Hogue, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal on Wednesday. One person was home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries. When three surrounding fire departments […]
Oil City Fire Department
OCFD — There in Times of Emergency. The Oil City Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Derek Long, has 2 stations located at 404 Central Avenue (Station 1) on the South Side and 332 Bissell Ave (Station 3) on the North Side. Each station is staffed with a minimum of 2 firefighters per station. Aside from emergency services, the Oil City Fire Department also provides services including traffic signal maintenance and ice device maintenance. The OCFD can be reached at (814) 678-3061. In case of emergency call 911 immediately.
Lions Club, fire department, town of Jackson join to celebrate Christmas with residents
The Jackson Lions Club, fire department and town officials and employees joined on Dec.16 to host a Christmas party at the fire department. Santa was on hand to talk to the children.
