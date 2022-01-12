Krum ISD to close through Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Schools in Krum ISD will close Thursday through Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the district says.

All campuses will "undergo deep cleaning and sanitizing" while schools are closed and extracurricular activities will also be canceled, the district wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday .

The letter said virtual instruction would not be offered and the days will not be made up. Krum ISD was already scheduled to be off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Parents were asked to contact their school principal if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

Fifty-six students and five faculty members at Krum High School had active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard . Krum Middle School had 25 student cases and one faculty case; Blanche Dodd Elementary School had seven students and four faculty; Hattie Dyer Elementary School had six students and one faculty; and the Krum Early Education Center had 13 student cases and two faculty cases.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is necessary in order to protect the health of all involved," the letter said.

Krum ISD was the second North Texas to announce COVID-19-related closures on Wednesday. Boyd ISD in Wise County will also be closed through Monday .

