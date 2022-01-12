Jackson Laments Inconsistent 2021 Offense

Well Ravens flock, here we are, the off-season. After a grueling season of injuries and moments where the team was inches away from snatching victory from the jaws of the defeat (and vice versa), we can all finally exhale. It’s no secret that Sunday’s game against the Steelers was less than ideal, but given the circumstances it’s not likely prescriptive of what to expect in 2022 either. So, rather than get on Marquise Brown‘s case for dropping two more passes in the pouring rain, or on Tyler Huntley for some absolutely awful interceptions, let’s take a look back on some of the good moments we saw this season. Any time you end a season on a six-game skid and go from being the #1 seed in the conference to missing the playoffs, it’s naturally tough to look back on any of it positively.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO