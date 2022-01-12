ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pro-Russia Agent Accused of Wreaking Havoc in Ukraine as NATO Talks Deadlock

By Anna Nemtsova
Daily Beast
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA—Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) investigators have arrested a pro-Russian agent accused of “plotting a series of information-psychological attacks in order to bring more chaos” to the major port city of Odessa, a Ukrainian security official told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. According to security officials who...

