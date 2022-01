The other day I was feeling under the weather, so I decided to get some R&R. I did something I don't usually do — I watched a movie in the middle of the day. I finally got around to watching “Hamilton” (based on the wildly popular Broadway show) since so many people still rave about it. Early in the film, Alexander Hamilton breaks into his iconic song “My Shot.” Even as a young man, Hamilton realizes he's on the cusp of history and doesn't want to blow his big chance to contribute to the American Revolution. One of Hamilton's lines stuck with me: “Hey yo. I'm just like my country: I’m young, scrappy and hungry.”

