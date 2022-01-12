ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here’s How To Spend 3.75 Billion Dollars – Or Buy the Denver Broncos

By Chris Kelly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's an interesting time at Dove Valley as the Denver Broncos begin their offseason clearing out lockers and conducting their fourth head coach search in the last seven years. It's going to get even more interesting in the coming weeks and months as the long and winding ownership saga appears to...

Judge Greenlights Broncos Sale. Who Will Be Their New Owner?

The Denver Broncos have been in limbo since former team owner, the legendary Pat Bowlen, passed away. After a long court dispute, a Denver judge has greenlit the sale. What's next?. The Legacy Of Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen. The late great Pat Bowlen, along with his two brothers, John and...
With Denver Broncos able to begin sale process, here’s what you need to know

Thirty-eight years after an unknown Canadian attorney named Pat Bowlen bought a majority interest of the Broncos from Edgar Kaiser for more than $70 million, the next owner of the team could pay upward of $4 billion for the region’s most popular professional sports franchise. The final barrier to...
Denver Judge Clears The Way For The Broncos To Be Sold

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge ruled Tuesday that the Denver Broncos can be sold. A holdings group was petitioning the court that they had the right of first refusal to any possible sale. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Sources tell CBS4 that Denver County Judge Shelly Gilman ruled “the right of first refusal… between Edgar F. Kaiser Jr. and Patrick D. Bowlen… is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect.” The ruling clears the way for Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis to lead the process of a team sale without interference from the Kaiser group, ROFR Holdings. The Broncos are expected to sell for as much as $4 billion, which would set a record for sale price for an American professional sports team. The current record is $2.275 billion, set when hedge fund manager David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018.  
