The light of Christ

By Deacon Chris Kirst, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
In last week’s column, I spoke about the joyful events around the birth of Christ. This week I want to speak about how Christ is revealed to us as the light of the world. How did Jesus bring light to the world? There are events that occurred in a relatively short...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Christ
Jesus
The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
#Resurrection Of Jesus#Trinity
Daily Beast

So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

Believe it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation with them: though the Bible tells us almost nothing about them, we have been collectively obsessed with them for two millennia.
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How to Celebrate, and When to Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the Biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Belief.Net

Why Do Mormons Go on Missions?

Joseph Smith believed that his revelation was a message for the whole world from the outset. He sent out his family members as his first missionaries to win converts to the faith and make the church a vital force throughout the world. Everyone who joined his church became a missionary. By the 1840s, missionaries were in North America, Europe, and many Pacific Islands. During the first 25 years of the church, 71,000 converts in Great Britain alone. Approximately 17,000 emigrated to the early Mormon settlements in Kirtland, Ohio, Nauvoo, Illinois, and Utah.
Fox News

Michael Hesemann on Jesus of Nazareth: Archaeologists Retracing the Footsteps of Christ

Archeology over the past few decades has continued to find evidence that the Bible speaks truth; that the people and places mentioned in the Old and New Testaments were not parts of some mythological creation, but evidence of historical facts unearthed through science. Author and journalist Michael Hesemann “connects the dots between the Gospels and the time Christ” through his book, Jesus of Nazareth: Archaeologists Retracing the Footsteps of Christ. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Hesemann presents the latest information from archeological findings over the past decade, since the first edition of his book was published… including more details of the Wedding at Cana, the account in the Gospel of John which describes Jesus’s first miracle of turning water into wine. Hesemann is the author of some forty-four books, including Mary of Nazareth, and co-author with Mgr. Georg Ratzginger, of the international best-seller on Pope Benedict XVI, My Brother the Pope. It was in fact that book that helped create my first meeting Michael in Rome, where we became friends. He invited me to Regensburg, Germany to meet Mgr. Ratzinger and to celebrate his 89th birthday. I brought my mom along who was also 89 at the time. It paved the way for me to perform for Pope Benedict XVI the very next year at the Vatican, and the famous picture of my mom hugging Pope Benedict. Listen to us reminisce of those times and more… as well as fascinating information on what archeologist have found in the Holy Land.
Franklin County Free Press

The Crucifixion of Christ

“The Crucifixion of Christ” is the subject of this week’s Bible study by Pastor Mike Sanders. Pastor Mike will be reading in John Chapter 19. We have been studying the Gospel of John for some time and are learning about the crucifixion of Christ. As we think about the times and seasons that we live in, we are always drawn to the cross, which is the salvation of all who believe in Jesus Christ.
