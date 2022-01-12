The light of Christ

Archeology over the past few decades has continued to find evidence that the Bible speaks truth; that the people and places mentioned in the Old and New Testaments were not parts of some mythological creation, but evidence of historical facts unearthed through science. Author and journalist Michael Hesemann “connects the dots between the Gospels and the time Christ” through his book, Jesus of Nazareth: Archaeologists Retracing the Footsteps of Christ. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Hesemann presents the latest information from archeological findings over the past decade, since the first edition of his book was published… including more details of the Wedding at Cana, the account in the Gospel of John which describes Jesus’s first miracle of turning water into wine. Hesemann is the author of some forty-four books, including Mary of Nazareth, and co-author with Mgr. Georg Ratzginger, of the international best-seller on Pope Benedict XVI, My Brother the Pope. It was in fact that book that helped create my first meeting Michael in Rome, where we became friends. He invited me to Regensburg, Germany to meet Mgr. Ratzinger and to celebrate his 89th birthday. I brought my mom along who was also 89 at the time. It paved the way for me to perform for Pope Benedict XVI the very next year at the Vatican, and the famous picture of my mom hugging Pope Benedict. Listen to us reminisce of those times and more… as well as fascinating information on what archeologist have found in the Holy Land.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO