U.S. Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — vs. El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m. q-Sunday, Jan. 30 — at Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, 3:05 p.m. q-Wednesday,...

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
DHS soccer falls to Sunnyside

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s boys and girls soccer teams were defeated by Tucson Sunnyside Thursday. Douglas’ boys team lost 4-0 to the Blue Devils at DHS while the girls fell 3-1 at Sunnyside. In the boys match, Sunnyside’s goal with 19:17 remaining in the first half...
2022 Lacrosse Schedule Released

The 17-game schedule for the 2022 San Diego State University lacrosse season has been announced by head coach Kylee White. The challenging slate features four schools that finished in the top 15 of last year's final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) poll. SDSU which will be competing as...
2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
Revolution Add Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Including Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson At 24th Overall

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection. Jackson, 21, spent three the last three seasons as a starter for Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions. The Escondido, California native was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. He set a career high with 11 wins in 2021, allowing only 12 goals over 17 games while...
Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women’s team to settle lawsuit

(Reuters) –  U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow  Cone  on Tuesday said she would welcome an out-of-court settlement to the U.S. women’s national team players landmark equal pay lawsuit. “U.S. Soccer remains committed to resolving this case outside of court for the long-term benefit of the...
U.S. Soccer: No single-pay structure yet for men's, women's teams

The unions for the U.S. women's and men's national teams have not committed yet to a single-pay structure, the head of the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a letter to fans Tuesday. The federation went public with its proposal in September and in November met jointly with the two unions,...
2021 Soccer Season Recap

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team completed its 2021 season with an overall record of 2-13-3 and a 1-8-2 Mid-American Conference mark. The final notes package includes year-end statistics, storylines, streaks, and team information from the 2021 season. For updates on all things Eastern Michigan soccer, continue to check EMUEagles.com and be sure to follow the team on Instagram and Twitter, @EMUSoccer.
Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
Beltway Basketball Beat: Georgetown ‘on notice’ while the unbeatens are no more

The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers that finished the season 32-0 as the last team to finish the men’s college basketball season unbeaten can rest easy a lot earlier this year. Last April, Gonzaga didn’t lose until the National Championship game to Baylor, while this year, No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC were the final two unbeaten teams to stumble Tuesday night. There are no more winless teams, although there are a few local teams that are winless in conference play.
