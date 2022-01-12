ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ann Bailey

By Ann Bailey
The Dickinson Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a journalism veteran with more than 35 years of reporting...

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Explore new reads: Miamisburg Library to offer personalized Book Lover Bags

Miamisburg, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library Miamisburg Branch is offering personalized Book Lover bags for tween, teen and adult readers this February 2022. These bags, tailored to each reader, will give patrons a chance to expand their reading comfort zones by trying new titles and authors they might not otherwise explore on their […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
The Independent

Cow review: Andrea Arnold’s farmyard documentary is surprisingly confrontational

Dir: Andrea Arnold. 12A, 94 minutes.Have you ever looked a cow in the eye? Really looked – deep into those midnight pools where the faintest glimmer of fear or longing might stir. In Andrea Arnold’s new documentary Cow, you certainly will. Shot over the course of four years, on an industrial dairy farm somewhere in the south of England, this largely wordless, 94-minute film allocates much of its runtime to the placid, but suggestive expressions of one Luma. We watch the creature closely as she gives birth, as she chews her cud, and as she’s hooked up to a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Dickinson Press

Health Fusion: While the soil slumbers

ROCHESTER — This week I attended the first 2022 meeting of the Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. I felt like a new person afterward. After a long stretch of arctic weather, talking about getting our hands dirty in a garden melted away the gloom that tries to creep into my soul in January — especially during this year's COVID January.
GARDENING
The Dickinson Press

Legal Notices

BOESPFLUG LAND FOR SALE Stark County, North Dakota Township 141 North – Range 93 West Section 31: S½ Written bids must be submitted. Bids must be delivered to the law office of Kubik, Bogner, Ridl & Selinger, P.O. Box 1173, 117 First Street East, Dickinson, ND 58602 no later than 3:00 o’clock P.M., January 31, 2022. Bids should be marked “Boespflug Sale”. All individuals submitting written bids will have the right to orally raise their bids at 1:30 o’clock P.M. on February 7, 2022, at the law office of Kubik, Bogner, Ridl & Selinger. Ten percent non-refundable earnest money required on any successful bid with signed purchase agreement. Closing to occur on or before April 1, 2022. For information or to get a bid packet, contact Bruce A. Selinger at (701) 225-9155. Seller reserves all oil, gas, and other minerals. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any irregularities. (Jan. 12, 19 & 26 2022) 22291.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
seattlemedium.com

Celebrating The Life Of Edward K. Bailey

Edward K. Bailey was born May 15, 1937, in Roanoke, Alabama. God called him home peacefully on January 1, 2022. He was the oldest of two children, Edward “Ed” Bailey was born to Joseph H. Bailey and Mary W. Petree. His family relocated to Vancouver, Washington when he was three years old. He attended primary and high school in Vancouver. He attended Clark College during that time he served in the National Guards and then transferred to the Army Reserves where he served proudly for 36 plus years.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
Victoria Advocate

Ann Harithas

Ann Harithas was beloved in art circles throughout South Texas for her support and friendship to artists. She died on Dec. 23 at the age of 80. Here are a collection of the art she created and exhibited.
OBITUARIES
ecurrent.com

Fisher House Ann Arbor, an Ann Arbor Nonprofit

A “Fisher House” is affectionately referred to as a “home away from home” for military/veteran families and associated caregivers. Michigan’s first Fisher House is located on the campus of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Ann Arbor Healthcare System at 2215 Fuller Court. Families...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
nurserymag.com

Jasmina Dolce joins Bailey Nurseries marketing team

Jasmina Dolce has joined the marketing team as trade communications strategist at Bailey Nurseries. In this newly created position, Dolce will drive industry-focused communications efforts that support initiatives for Bailey, Endless Summer Hydrangeas, First Editions Shrubs & Trees, and Easy Elegance Roses through its trade audiences, including consumer brand licensees, growers, garden centers and other indirect channels.
ECONOMY
The Free Press

Free Press offering one combined print edition for Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Due to the holiday weekend, our Thursday edition will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. No newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday. Here’s how to find the latest news and your favorite puzzles and comics. You can find the latest news at kinston.com and on our mobile app. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday. ...
JOURNALISM

Comments / 0

Community Policy