Ann Bailey

BOESPFLUG LAND FOR SALE Stark County, North Dakota Township 141 North – Range 93 West Section 31: S½ Written bids must be submitted. Bids must be delivered to the law office of Kubik, Bogner, Ridl & Selinger, P.O. Box 1173, 117 First Street East, Dickinson, ND 58602 no later than 3:00 o’clock P.M., January 31, 2022. Bids should be marked “Boespflug Sale”. All individuals submitting written bids will have the right to orally raise their bids at 1:30 o’clock P.M. on February 7, 2022, at the law office of Kubik, Bogner, Ridl & Selinger. Ten percent non-refundable earnest money required on any successful bid with signed purchase agreement. Closing to occur on or before April 1, 2022. For information or to get a bid packet, contact Bruce A. Selinger at (701) 225-9155. Seller reserves all oil, gas, and other minerals. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any irregularities. (Jan. 12, 19 & 26 2022) 22291.

