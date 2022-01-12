Search Result

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
totalgamingnetwork.com
We are really happy to finally...

totalgamingnetwork.com

gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
#Playstation 4#Rpgolf Legends
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 Notes Reveal New Armor Sets

Square Enix shared the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes, which reveals new armor sets that will appear through the update. Additionally, a new cosmetic set can be acquired through crafting. With the update, players will now be able to obtain another armor set through the Pandaemonium Savage raids, and through Tomestone exchange. Additionally, the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes reveal how players can acquire the items necessary to obtain this gear.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Hitman 3 Year 2 Includes Steam Release, PC VR, and More

IO Interactive blew the lid off of their second year of content planned for Hitman 3. On January 20, 2022 the second year of content for Hitman 3 will begin courtesy of IO Interactive. Today, the studio revealed their plans for a bunch of new content that they plan to release for the game over the next year.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Astroneer Released on Nintendo Switch

To boldly go where no man has gone before while on the go. Good news for Nintendo Switch fans today as Astroneer is now available for the portable console. This space sandbox adventure can now be purchased for the Switch alongside the previously released PC, Xbox, and PlayStation releases. Astroneer...
ComicBook

Red Dead Online's First Update of 2022 Upsets Fans

Red Dead Online trended on Twitter all morning. This afternoon, it's "Save Red Dead Online" that's been trending. Suffice to say, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't happy. The anger and frustration have been building up for well over a year as Red Dead Online has taken a backseat to GTA Online. 2021 was a very underwhelming year for Red Dead Online, and so far 2022 is off to a similar start. Today, Rockstar Games released the first Red Dead Online update of 2022, triggering this pent-up anger towards the game.
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
videogameschronicle.com

Nobody Saves the World hits Xbox and PC this month, including Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World will be released later this month for Xbox consoles and PC, it has been announced. The latest game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios will launch on January 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Windows and Steam. It will also be available through...
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Walmart, Target, Microsoft, Best Buy & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

We’ve got a big week for Xbox Series X/S restock hunters between January 10-16 as stock levels begin to increase. We’re only a couple of weeks into 2022 and already it’s looking like a big year for Xbox Series X/S restocks. Before Christmas, retailers were dropping stock left and right – something that doesn’t appear to be going away with the new year.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Monster Hunter Rise is Having a Bit of a Rough PC Launch

Rise up, gamers, it's time to slay some more monsters. Capcom just released the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise today. The game is available through Steam for a price of $59.99 (USD). However, today's release is not without its fair share of issues. Several of those who have purchased...
totalgamingnetwork.com

FAR: Changing Tides sets sail for PS4 and PS5 March 1

Hey, I’m Don Schmocker, co-founder and lead artist at Okomotive and today I’m really excited to announce that FAR: Changing Tides is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 1. FAR: Changing Tides is an atmospheric vehicular adventure that follows the story of a boy who must journey across a flooded, post-apocalyptic landscape at the helm of a unique ship.
dexerto.com

CoD leaker reveals Modern Warfare II Campaign details: setting, plot & more

Modern Warfare 2 has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated games this decade, after the 2019 powerhouse. With a new setting to explore, here’s everything we know so far about the next action-packed campaign. 2019’s Modern Warfare brought back the magic for players around the world, shaping...
totalgamingnetwork.com

Fix Incoming for Halo Infinite Big Team Battle

The mode has been broken since before the holiday break. IF you've been playing Halo Infinite multiplayer over the past few weeks, you have probably noticed that Big Team Battle just hasn't been working properly. There are times where players will be unable to load into games, or get disconnected, or a handful of other matchmaking issues. These issues seemed to appear right after the last patch was released for the game, which just happened to be right before the big holiday break in December.
