Search Result

Red Dead Online trended on Twitter all morning. This afternoon, it's "Save Red Dead Online" that's been trending. Suffice to say, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't happy. The anger and frustration have been building up for well over a year as Red Dead Online has taken a backseat to GTA Online. 2021 was a very underwhelming year for Red Dead Online, and so far 2022 is off to a similar start. Today, Rockstar Games released the first Red Dead Online update of 2022, triggering this pent-up anger towards the game.
