THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the 'Final Tranche') of a non-brokered private placement announced on December 22, 2021 (the 'Private Placement') and increased to $780,063 on January 11, 2022. The Final Tranche raised gross proceeds of $100,000 from the issuance of 1,000,000 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.10 per Unit. In the aggregate, $780,063 has been raised in three tranches.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO