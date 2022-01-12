ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Speeds of NASCAR Next Gen Cars Compare to Previous Gen

By Mike Hembree
Autoweek.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the new car teams will race in next month’s Daytona 500 is wildly different in design from its predecessors, its primary product—speed—is likely to be much the same. Alex Bowman won the pole for last year’s Daytona 500 with a speed of 191.261 miles per...

www.autoweek.com

FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
Racing News

Kyle Larson: 2022 NASCAR paint scheme released

Hendrick Motorsports is introducing home/away jerseys via Larson’s firesuit. Kyle Larson rebounded in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. In his return following a series suspension, he claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship. View Kyle Larson’s 2022 car below. HendrickCars.com, a company owned by the team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox News

Here's how fast NASCAR's new Cup Series cars are at Daytona

NASCAR has settled on the rules package it will use on superspeedways this season after 17 teams hit the track at Daytona on Tuesday with their Next Gen Cup Series cars. The teams engaged in a variety of scenarios, including single car laps, tandem drafts and pack racing with their engines tuned to 510 hp and 7-inch rear spoilers installed to restrict speeds.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. News

On Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the track for testing at the Daytona 500. While racing fans from all over were no doubt thrilled to see him back on the track, the former superstar made it clear that he doesn’t plan on getting back behind the wheel for competitive NASCAR races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 10, 2022 (VIROC)

Race of Champions results featuring Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and other champions from various forms of motorsports. Tonight, the Chili Bowl Nationals opens with a special event feature in addition to the regular show. The VIROC race sets champions from various forms of motorsports, in one field of cars. This Race of Champions feature is unrelated to the regular Chili Bowl points structure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
racer.com

NASCAR locks in Next Gen superspeedway package

NASCAR has confirmed that Cup Series teams will use 510 horsepower with a 7-inch spoiler at the superspeedway races of Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta Motor Speedway this season. Officials locked in the package before the end of day one of a two-day Next Gen test at Daytona International Speedway. While...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has No Plans to Return to Top-Level NASCAR Racing

It’s a familiar sight at Daytona International Speedway—Dale Earnhardt Jr. turning fast laps around stock car racing’s most famous track. Don’t get used to it, Earnhardt said Wednesday. Although he said he has enjoyed running test laps for Hendrick Motorsports during NASCAR’s two days of testing here, he has no plans to return to high-stakes racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat lands a driver for 2022

Josh Bilicki is set to run most of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule behind the wheel of the #77 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports. One of the few remaining open seats ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has found a driver. Josh Bilicki, who competed full-time for the...
MOTORSPORTS
Albany Herald

NASCAR NOTES: Tuesday Next Gen Test at Daytona Notebook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - About midway through Tuesday’s first Next Gen Test session at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR had the teams “grid up” and do a mock race run. The 17 cars participating all lined up and ran a flawless, but exciting 10-lap sprint session together. Kurt...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

How Denny Hamlin Went from Hickory to NASCAR’s Big Time

No chronicle of Denny Hamlin’s ongoing NASCAR career is complete without a few words, sentences, or paragraphs about one of the key figures who helped him get where he is. That would be former Virginia short-track star Curtis Markham. Who?. If not for the former Late Model racer from...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

One Daytona 500 winner's tradition may be altered this season

Since 1997, the winner of the Daytona 500 has been presented with the Harley J. Earl Trophy in Victory Lane, and the winning car is put on display in its race-winning condition for one year at what is now the Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum adjacent to Daytona International Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Carrick wins, then flips in opening qualifying night at Chili Bowl

Tanner Carrick came out victorious in Monday night’s qualifying night for the A-Feature for the Chili Bowl Nationals. Piloting the No. 98 Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota, Carrick took the top spot on lap 22 of 30 after race leader Mitchel Moles pushed the cushion too wide at Turn 4 and was sent barrel rolling down the straightaway. Once in the lead, Carrick managed the gap to runner-up Tyler Courtney, ultimately crossing the finish line by 1.225s. It was a first win for Carrick at the Tulsa Expo Center, and 30th for owner Keith Kunz.
MOTORSPORTS
accesswdun.com

Earnhardt, Jr. pleased to be in Next Gen test at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Only a week away from formally being enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr. spent Tuesday and Wednesday testing the Next Gen race cars at Daytona International Speedway for his former team, Hendrick Motorsports. Earnhardt, 46, drove the No....
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR: Next Gen ready "to put on a good show" at Daytona

John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of innovation and racing development, said NASCAR came to this week’s two-day test with two aero packages to test but the results from the first 10-lap drafting session made its decision an easy one. The package utilized features 510 horsepower and a...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

NASCAR's Symmetrical Next Gen Cars Are Getting Skewed In Practice

NASCAR’s newest Next Gen cars may be designed to make these vehicles as symmetrical as possible, but some teams have already found a way around the rules. During this week’s test session at Daytona International Speedway, some cars have been running some fairly excessive skew — and right now, it could very well be totally legal.
MOTORSPORTS

