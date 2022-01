COVID-19 cost the Wartburg wrestling team a trip to the National Duals and now it continues to disrupt their schedule. Due to Covid-19 protocols, the Knights home dual against Coe College on January 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. It was scheduled to be their Mito Night and Senior Recognition. The Knights also will not travel to the Cornell Invite on January 15 in Mount Vernon.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO