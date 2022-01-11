Plan Your Winter Getaway to Any Of These 12 Upstate Resorts

We could all use an escape right now, and one of the quick weekend winter getaways in NJ and surrounding areas could be just what you need to lift your family’s spirits and give you a change of scenery. Luckily, you can find diverse escapes in and around the Garden State in under three hours. Want to get tropical without leaving the state? Plunge in the heated indoor and outdoor pools at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg. Want activities to keep the kids active? Let them loose at an indoor playground at Woodloch Pines Family Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania. Want to feel like you crossed the pond to another country? Enjoy European elegance at the castle-like Mohonk Mountain House at New Paltz, New York. Scroll down for ideas on winter getaways in NJ and the tri-state area—and if you are looking for more places to stay this winter, check out the best cabin rentals In NJ.

