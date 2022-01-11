Plan Your Winter Getaway to Any Of These 12 Upstate Resorts

Back in October of 2021, we debuted a new way to look at satisfaction results for every resort at WDW. We used weighted averages to come up with satisfaction scores that better reflected recent experience, and we called them our WDW Resort Power Rankings. Now, arguably, we’re all still living in some sick version of never-ending 2020 and time doesn’t mean anything anymore. On the other hand, experiences at Disney are always changing, and just because you had an amazing (or terrible) time at a particular resort during your last visit, doesn’t mean that you can expect the same thing during your next vacation.
