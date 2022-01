Big Tech stocks are selling off so dramatically as a product of, ‘yes US rates are likely to go up further this year,’ but also as investors rotate into value and cyclical trades. A recent chorus of Fed speakers that have said they are open to raising interest rates in March, which means the possibility of 4 rate hikes this year is growing. Wall Street is trying to get a sense of how much growth is going to slow and the banks will start providing some insight on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO