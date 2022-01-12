ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sterling rises further as dollar failed to react on US inflation data

By Slobodan Drvenica
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCable rose further on Wednesday and broke above Fibo barrier at 1.3675 (76.4% of 1.3834/1.3161 bear-leg) to pressure 1.3700 zone (Nov 4 pre-BoE high / psychological) with 200DMA (1.3735) coming in sight. Sterling benefited from fresh risk appetite...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
seeitmarket.com

Inflation Fears Subside If US Dollar Breaks Out Higher!

Current data suggests that inflation has been in our everyday lives for several months. And today’s Producer Price Index data was pretty ugly. Today’s chart 2-pack offers a glimpse of why inflation could subside over the near-term. Here we look at the “monthly” chart of the US Dollar...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data?

Retail Sales in the US are forecast to remain unchanged in December. Dollar has been having a difficult time finding demand this week. Market participants will pay close attention to Retail Sales Control Group print. Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Fed Powell#Boe
FXStreet.com

New Zealand dollar extends gains

The New Zealand dollar has posted gains for a third straight day. Early in the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6886, up 0.56% on the day. The currency is on a tear, rising 1.62% so far this week. Strong risk sentiment boosts New Zealand dollar. There was plenty...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar sellers pause, but retain control

The market stabilized, with the greenback consolidating losses on Thursday. Risk appetite receded, preventing the dollar from falling further. Intraday gains of the American currency helped correct oversold conditions reached after Wednesday's sell-off. The Federal Reserve's hawkishness was pretty much priced in ahead of the release of US inflation figures,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move in on further US dollar weakness

Gold is under pressure as the greenback attempts to correct ahead of Retail Sales. XAU/USD bears eye a run to $1,800 if $1,810 breaks. Update: Gold, (XAU/USD) is on the verge of a break higher as it moves in on the daily highs and back above Thursday's close. The yellow metal is up some 0.18% at the time of writing as the US dollar moves lower on the session by some 0.17%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD finds support at 1.1445, the dollar remains weak

EUR/USD drops to 1.1445, only to rebound back to 1.1470. US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite. The EUR/USD dropped from two-month lows at 1.1481 to 1.1445, during the American session. The recovery of the dollar was short-live and the pair is back above 1.1465, looking at recent tops.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses to test 114 the figure, 113.99 traded

USD/JPY has traded at 113.99 on Thursday as the US dollar bleeds out. US yields are on the back foot again as markets rethink balance sheet runoff. USD/JPY is on the verge of breaking below 114 the figure at the time of writing after falling from a high of 114.70 today. The US dollar is being kicked down along with US yields as markets think twice about a faster pace of tapering by the Federal Reserve and wonder if they have priced the Fed too hawkishly.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Falls below the 200-DMA, briefly pierced under the 0.9100 figure

The USD weakens against G8 currencies, as shown by the DXY falling 0.21%. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish biased if it remains below the 200-DMA. The USD/CHF slumps for the third consecutive day breaks below the 0.9100 thresholds and exchanges hands at 0.9105 at the time of writing. The slide is courtesy of broad US dollar weakness across the FX board, as the greenback is getting hit by all G8 currencies.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD approaches 0.7300 amid a risk-off market mood

The Australian dollar advances for the fourth straight day. A risk-off market mood could not stop the rally of the AUD, courtesy of broad US dollar weakness. Market participants mainly ignored mixed US macroeconomic data. The Australian dollar advances as the New York session ends approaches up some 0.08%, courtesy...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady after China trade balance, holds around the base of sell-off

AUD/USD bears remain in charge and target 0.72 the figure. Fed expectations continue to favour a strong US dollar. AUD/USD has been stabilising in recent trade following a sell-off overnight into the lows of the Asian session near 0.7264. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down some 0.12% around 0.7270 after sliding from 0.7283 on the session so far.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Gold analysis: Reaches above 1,825.00

On Wednesday, the price for gold eventually passed the resistance of the 1,825.00 level. However, the price did not reach the 1,830.00 mark and the summer high level zone. The price bounced off the 1,828.45 mark and started a decline. By the start of Thursday's US trading, the decline had passed the support of the 50-hour simple moving average near 1,820.00.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar stays under pressure ahead of key US data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 14:. The US Dollar Index closed the third straight day in the negative territory on Thursday and extended its slide to a fresh two month low near 94.60 early Friday. The slight decline witnessed in the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday made it difficult for the dollar to find demand and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 2%, putting additional weight on the currency. December Retail Sales, Industrial Production data and the University of Michigan's advance Consumer Sentiment Index for January will be featured in the US economic docket.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Dollar sell-off slows, US PPI climbs the most in ten years

JPY Outperforms, GBP, AUD Flat, Stocks Fall, Yields Ease. Summary: The Dollar’s sell-off that began this week slowed after US Producer Prices rose less than expected in December. However, the climb in December Wholesale Prices were the biggest on a 12-month basis since data went back to 2010. On the employment front, US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000 the previous week, and higher than median forecasts at 199,000. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies settled at 94.80 from 94.90 yesterday and 95.60 Wednesday. After hitting an overnight and near 3-month high at 1.3749, Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to finish little changed at 1.3715 (1.3712 yesterday). Uncertainty over the future of current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his attendance to a work party despite lockdowns saw limited impact on the British currency. The UK remained well ahead of other major developed nations in its handling of Omicron given its successful rollout of booster jabs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) slumped 0.53% to 114.07 (114.50 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) edged up to 1.1460 from 1.1450. Earlier in the week, the shared currency jumped above the 1.1400 resistance threshold after trading below it since the start of 2022. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled at 0.7285, little changed from 0.7288 yesterday as speculative short bets continued their unwind. Overnight, AUD/USD traded to 0.7314, a fresh 2022 high. The USD/CAD pair finished at 1.2492 from 1.2500. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed flat at 1.3455. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair dipped to 33.22 from 33.27 yesterday. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.3635 from 6.3615.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index drops further and tests the 94.60 region ahead of data

DXY tumbles to multi-week lows near the 94.60 area. US yields regain some traction at the end of the week. US Retail Sales take centre stage later in the NA session. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), sheds further ground and drops to levels last seen in early November around 94.60, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Hawkish Fed speak continues, China GDP in focus

Asia Market Update: Equity indices decline after weakness on Wall St.; JP equities lag, JGB yields and Yen rise amid focus on BOJ; Hawkish Fed speak continues; China GDP in focus. General trend. - China Dec Trade Surplus well above ests, imports miss ests. - South Korea bond yields rise...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin surges 11% as payments go live on Tesla store

Dogecoin (DOGE) payments went live on the Tesla store in Asian hours on Friday, with prices seeing an 11% increase shortly afterward. The store displays pricing information in both U.S. dollars and dogecoin. The Giga Texas Belt Buckle lists for 835 DOGE (≈$155.5); the Cyberquad sells for 12,020 DOGE (≈$2,296), while a Cyberwhistle goes for 300 DOGE (≈$57).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy