Solana has investors gearing up for 25% returns as technicals save the day

CSN appears to have turned a corner following years of deleveraging, highlighting a compelling growth strategy at its investor day. As outlined at its recent investor day, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), a diversified Brazilian steel company with interests across mining, cement, logistics, and energy, has a strong business portfolio offering plenty of longer-term growth potential. Unsurprisingly, management struck a constructive tone throughout the presentation, dismissing the pessimism surrounding the sustainability of earnings into fiscal 2022 and calling for healthy market trends across all divisions. With the investment case also de-risked following recent steps to deleverage the balance sheet, the relatively low c. 3x EV/EBITDA multiple seems unwarranted, keeping me bullish.
Comments / 0