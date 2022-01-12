Solana has investors gearing up for 25% returns as technicals save the day

After completing an interesting bullish reversal pattern, NZD buyers are challenged with a firm resistance area around 7-week highs. As we can see on the daily chart below, the Kiwi has been trading in a beautiful descending channel since February 2021. Following the latest rally, the NZD/USD now appears to have confirmed a bullish breakout and is likely to continue its recovery from 2021 low, around 0.6700, which is located at the lower edge of its descending channel.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO