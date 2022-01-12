ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Solana has investors gearing up for 25% returns as technicals save the day

By Filip L.
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana price gets support from the triple incentive for investors to go long. SOL price action is ready to squeeze out bears as market sentiment gainstailwinds. Expect a recovery that could hold between 20% or 30% potential gains. Solana (SOL) price action saw an accelerated sell-off when it broke...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Polkadot needs a breather to give late investors a chance to get in

Polkadot price dips back below a critical level in a short profit-taking phase. As global markets reassess the situation, the slightest tailwind will trigger massive investor inflows. Expect price action’s current fade to be contained – with the next target set at $30. Polkadot (DOT) is clawing its...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Axie Infinity struggles to maintain bullish momentum, AXS may return to $65

Axie Infinity price fails to follow through with more buying activity. Selling pressure retraces nearly all of Wednesday’s gains. Price action swing structure suggests lower moves ahead. Axie Infinity price stalls against the daily Tenkan-Sen, generating a new lower swing high and setting up AXS for another push south.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq struggles to rebound

The Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off the demand zone around 15200 which used to be a resistance on the daily chart. A bullish divergence revealed a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. The latest break above 15820 prompted some...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Algorand price due for a 25% upswing as ALGO reveals a bullish setup

Algorand price dropped 10% over 24 hours and set up a triple bottom at $1.34. A bounce from this barrier is likely to trigger a 25% run-up to the four-hour supply zone, extending from $1.70 to $1.80. A breakdown of the weekly support level at $1.16 will invalidate the bullish...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day

Solana price is ready for a strong bounce toward $176 as a technical indicator flashed a bottom signal. However, SOL will face a multitude of obstacles before the optimistic target could be reached. Slicing below the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern could spell trouble for the buyers. Solana...
STOCKS
Financial Times

Investors gear up for ‘gold rush’ in metaverse hardware

US officials sit down with Russian diplomats in Geneva today to reduce security tensions. Nato has warned Moscow to abandon its belligerent foreign policy or face a military alliance steeled for conflict, frustration over corruption in Portugal is the hot button issue for voters in this month’s election, and UK financial regulators plan to take a close look at cloud computing companies. Plus, the FT’s Asia business editor, Leo Lewis, explains why investors are ready to pour money into metaverse hardware makers.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Microsoft Gearing Up For A Big Move?

Microsoft was down 0.014% at $315.94 at publication Thursday. Shares recently broke out of what traders call an ascending triangle pattern and look to be consolidating above the resistance area. Resistance was previously found near the $305 level, but this area may now become support. The stock trades below the...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Returns to Stability

Despite the strong gains of the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies, the GBP/USD pair showed steadfastness. The currency pair returned to stability around the resistance 1.3557 after a temporary retreat to the support level 1.3430 at the beginning of the trading of the new year 2022. The sterling gained momentum from British reports confirming the weakness and severity of the new Corona variable, despite its widespread spread.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD stops near 200-SMA: Temporary pause or bullish setup? [Video]

USDCAD slumped towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2495 after its bullish efforts to cross above the 50-day SMA and enter the 1.2700 territory collapsed, with the pair set to close 1.40% lower this week. Thursday’s session seems to have formed a bullish hammer candlestick in the chart,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum must close the week above $3,300 or ETH will resume selling

Ethereum price action continues to respond strongly from recent lows. Price action could develop a nasty bull trap despite a massive bounce from key support structure. Bulls must defend recent gains or face renewed selling pressure. Ethereum price has undoubtedly made some wild swings this week. Dropping below the $3,000...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD facing wall of resistance at 7-week highs [Video]

After completing an interesting bullish reversal pattern, NZD buyers are challenged with a firm resistance area around 7-week highs. As we can see on the daily chart below, the Kiwi has been trading in a beautiful descending channel since February 2021. Following the latest rally, the NZD/USD now appears to have confirmed a bullish breakout and is likely to continue its recovery from 2021 low, around 0.6700, which is located at the lower edge of its descending channel.
CURRENCIES
Seeking Alpha

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional: Investor Day Marks A Timely Return To Growth

CSN appears to have turned a corner following years of deleveraging, highlighting a compelling growth strategy at its investor day. As outlined at its recent investor day, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), a diversified Brazilian steel company with interests across mining, cement, logistics, and energy, has a strong business portfolio offering plenty of longer-term growth potential. Unsurprisingly, management struck a constructive tone throughout the presentation, dismissing the pessimism surrounding the sustainability of earnings into fiscal 2022 and calling for healthy market trends across all divisions. With the investment case also de-risked following recent steps to deleverage the balance sheet, the relatively low c. 3x EV/EBITDA multiple seems unwarranted, keeping me bullish.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
STOCKS

