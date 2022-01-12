ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Mountain Climbing Doc Directed By Montana Man to Play at the Roxy

By Mike Smith
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This week at the Roxy Theater in Missoula, a new documentary will begin screening that has a cool Montana connection. The movie is called Torn, and it's directed by Max Lowe, a filmmaker from Bozeman who's name you might already know if you're familiar with the world of mountain...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alt 101.5

Missoula Celeb J.K. Simmons Releases Song to Support Montana Rail

Actor J.K. Simmons - recently seen reprising his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home - has been in the news around Missoula a lot lately. Which makes sense, considering his deep ties to the area (he graduated from the University of Montana in 1978, where his father was the School of Music director).
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Considering a Move to MT? Watch Trailer for the Film ‘Grizzly’

Montana has witnessed a large influx of transplants over the last two years. Tons of people from all over the country are packing up and moving to Montana. Whether it be to escape the politics and taxes of their old homes or just to have a change of pace in their lives, we have seen plenty of out-of-state plates, and they are not just road tripping tourists.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Favorite Montana Vacation Spot Named One of Most Relaxing in US

We're about two weeks into the new year, and there's one question on everyone's minds: "Am I allowed to use any of my vacation days yet?" Well, you'll probably want to hold off on those for a bit - maybe save them for the summer, when the weather's nice and you can really make the most of that sweet, sweet PTO. When you kick off your shoes and chill by the beach. Maybe you'll read a book. Maybe you'll do absolutely nothing. Ooh, nothing. Yeah, nothing sounds good.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
Alt 101.5

Inspiring Montana Wheelchair-Bound Skier Hopes to Hit the Slopes

The courage, determination and strength that those who are wheelchair-bound have to not let their disability define them is so awe-inspiring. One such individual who has a passion for Montana's great outdoor recreation opportunities is Jeff Lozeau of Whitefish. And he is nearing the end of a journey that hopefully takes him downhill through some gorgeous fresh powder.
WHITEFISH, MT
Alt 101.5

Exciting New Hotel Opens in Missoula For Extended Stays

There seems to be a never-ending need for hotels in Missoula over the last couple of years - every time one opens, we hear about another one that has plans to open up. Last year, the AC Hotel opened downtown - though they weren't able to get their rooftop bar open over the summer - and in the last few months, we've also heard about the Hilton Garden Inn being sold to new owners and the downtown Holiday Inn's plans for expansion.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lowe
Person
Max Lowe
Alt 101.5

Rock Concert Announcement: 10 Years at The Wilma This April 2022

2022 has just barely begun, and things seem to be off to a good start. Especially when you consider how much of a transition period 2021 was. The year we saw the return of live music and live entertainment in general. Even with the threat of COVID variants, more and more people are getting vaxxed and getting out to support live music and live entertainment.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,760 New Cases, Two More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 209,900 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,760 new confirmed cases. There are currently 10,482 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,353,680 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 544,095 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Three Spots in Montana Make a ‘Best Hot Springs in America’ List

There's nothing like a hot soak to do the body wonders. Long day? Rough week? A sports injury or just sore muscles? A relaxing bath will do the trick. A hot tub is even better. And if you want to get all fancy you can take a dip in a hot spring. Yep, nature's bathtubs can be found around the country and we're pretty lucky to be able to choose between quite a few right here in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

‘Yellowstone’ Pays $16,000 to Rent County Courthouse for Shoot

After former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos shared his experience as an extra for the ‘Yellowstone’ television series, KGVO asked Missoula County about the money the production company paid to rent the county courthouse for the scenes filmed there. Director of Facilities for Missoula County Jason Hauser spoke...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Climbing#Mountaineer#The Roxy Theater#Missoulian#The Coldsmoke Tavern
Alt 101.5

Favorite Missoula Hotel Donates 100% of Furniture to Charity

One of Missoula's favorite places to have a pool party is currently closed for renovations. We had the opportunity to visit the Wingate this morning and, honestly, it looks like it will be more of a complete and glamorous new makeover than just restoration work. Here's the kicker, Wingate by Wyndham is donating 100% of their gently used furniture to Missoula charities.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Season 5 of Yellowstone Filming in Montana Begins Spring 2022

I was never a fan of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" while it was airing. I only became a fan after I binge-watched the entire series on Netflix. It took me the better part of the initial pandemic quarantine to watch it. I remember thinking at the end of every season, "WOW! I couldn't imagine having to wait an entire year to watch the next season. It must have been torture." Well, now I can honestly say that I know that feeling. The thought of having to wait for an entire trip around the sun, until I can watch more Yellowstone, is torture.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Sorry Missoula, Tonight’s Show at The Wilma is Canceled

Western Montana's amazing dump of powder is both a blessing and a curse. All of this snow is everything snowboarders have been praying for, but sadly, it means some airplanes are grounded and travel is just a mess right now. The crew and talent for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIve tour announced Wednesday, January 5th that they would not be able to make it to their scheduled show tonight, January 6th, at The Wilma.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores nationwide.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
Alt 101.5

Where Does Montana Rank Based on How Miserable the Winters Are?

Mother Nature teased us a bit to start our winter. We saw a little bit of snow here and some flakes there, but we didn't really get that big dump to announce that winter has officially arrived. All was pretty calm on the snow front, then we ended up having a white Christmas, and now we're just coming off of our snowiest 48 hours of the winter. I actually love the snow, aside from the chapped lips, kids not being able to find their gloves, front steps that become deathtraps, and having to rescue my wife because of her non-winter vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy