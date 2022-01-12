ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manager, Government Affairs & Advocacy

Manager, Government Affairs & Advocacy - 22035

US-DC-Washington

Type: Regular

# of Openings: 1

WWF Washington, DC

Overview

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world's leading international conservation organizations, seeks a skilled policy advocate and government relations manager to join its Policy and Government Affairs team to help advance WWF policy and funding priorities with the United States government. The individual will be responsible for developing and implementing lobbying and advocacy strategies around several assigned WWF priority issues, working as part of a dynamic and transparent team environment and in close collaboration with relevant WWF substance experts from across the organization. The individual will also be responsible for building and managing strong and positive relationships with U.S. government stakeholders in both Congress and the Administration and for positively promoting WWF's brand and reputation as well as its access to key decisionmakers and its ability to advance its overall priorities and policy objectives.

Responsibilities

  • Creates, implements, and manages outreach and advocacy strategies to influence U.S. government stakeholders and their actions around one or more WWF priorities. Priorities will include domestic and international freshwater access and ecosystem connectivity, food commodities and supply chains, domestic infrastructure, and US conservation and humanitarian connections with Latin America. Priorities may shift, expand, and/or refine over time, depending on organizational priorities, political dynamics, and the needs of the team.
  • Performs all necessary lobbying and U.S. government advocacy functions, housed within the Policy and Government Affairs (PGA) team, to achieve WWF objectives through US government policy and funding. Responsibilities may include setting overall strategies, devising compelling communications to influence U.S. government audiences, creating opportunities to highlight WWF projects and experts, representing WWF on advocacy coalitions with external partners (including leading these at times), and representing WWF and the Policy and Government Affairs team with the full range of external and internal contacts, including via public speaking opportunities on occasion.
  • Acts as a WWF representative, advocate, and key point of contact with government partners in the administrative and legislative branches on portfolio issues and priorities. Cultivates and manages strong relationships with U.S. government stakeholders to build and maintain WWF's access and influence and its ability to advance its full range of federal policy priorities.
  • Tracks legislation, appropriations, regulatory action, political processes and trends, and individual policymakers and their priorities to identify and capitalize on opportunities for WWF to advance objectives.
  • Composes or contributes to memos, fact sheets, case studies, testimony, public comments, policy briefs, presentation materials, and speeches or other verbal remarks to be delivered by WWF representatives, including senior staff and leadership at times. Works with relevant WWF experts and staff, analyzes, redlines, and/or drafts U.S. government policy documents, including legislation, amendments, executive orders, presidential memos, regulations, agency guidance, etc.
  • Actively promotes coordination, collaboration, and information sharing within and across teams to maximize results across WWF's full set of priority issues and ensure its capacities and expertise are deployed efficiently and effectively in pursuit of the organization's objectives. Collaborates closely with other Policy and Government Affairs staff, particularly where portfolios and responsibilities overlap or are cross-cutting.
  • Manages consultants, budgets, and projects, as necessary, and helps to manage and mentor junior staff.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

  • A Bachelor's degree with 8 to 10 years of experience in conservation, policy, or advocacy. Advanced degree preferred.
  • Strong existing working relationships preferred, including with relevant coalition players and Congressional, including Committee, and Executive branch staff. In particular, Agriculture Committees and USDA.
  • Must be willing to register as a federal lobbyist.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills, including effective public speaking and the ability to communicate complex issues both verbally and in written form.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with all constituents.
  • Excellent organizational skills and commitment to drive toward results.
  • Ability to set priorities, manage several tasks and priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced environment, and work well both independently and in a team environment.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access).
  • Spanish language fluency preferred.
  • Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.
  • Identifies and aligns with WWF's core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration:
  • o Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular.
  • o Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable.
  • o Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement.
  • o Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.

To Apply:

  • Submit cover letter and resume through our Careers Page, Requisition #22035
  • Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone

As an EOE/AA employer, WWF will not discriminate in its employment practices due to an applicant's race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, or protected Veteran status. WWF values diversity and inclusion and welcomes diverse candidates to apply.

Comments / 0

