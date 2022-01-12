ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For Pete's Sake - "The NFL is Hard"

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338gdc_0djs19yl00

This week's episode of For Pete's Sake wraps up the regular season finale as the Cleveland Browns defeat the Cincinnati Bengals backups, moving them to 8-9 on the year. There were some players worth highlighting in the game for the Browns, but between the disappointment of not being viable for the postseason and the decisions facing this team in the offseason, the game felt largely incidental.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in what might be his final game with the team. We discussed his season and his future with the team. Nicole is predictably more gracious than I am on this topic.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips looked great, giving the Browns reason to be excited heading into the offseason. They'd like him to be part of their fast approaching present.

Rookie offensive tackle James Hudson dominated, which demonstrated growth for him over the course of the year.

After talking about the game, we transitioned into talking about Baker Mayfield, the rumors and reality around him. We both expect him to be here next year.

We discussed Kevin Stefanski, both in his role as head coach and playcaller. I try to dismiss some of the mythology around him when it comes to good wide receivers, namely Stefon Diggs.

There's discussion around some of the exit press conferences of players, balancing the disappointment with what the hope to achieve in the future. Rookies Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owosu-Koramoah continue to provide reason to believe they are not just good football players, but the right people for the Browns.

Last but certainly not least, we dispel some myths about ownership and the specter of meddling to hide what people really want.

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns mock draft watch: CBS Sports picks WR

It maybe bad new for most, but the Cleveland Browns are officially in draft season and I am very excited for who may become the next future star in Cleveland. The Browns appear to have hit the last draft out of the park with Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah making immediate impacts in a positive fashion and this draft will hopefully yield the same.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
The Spun

Browns GM Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield’s Future

Despite all the rumors about his future, it sounds like Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns next season. Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his thoughts on Mayfield’s future. Not only does he expect Mayfield back for the 2022 season, he believes the signal-caller will revert to his 2020 form.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

3 Biggest Positions Of Need For Browns In 2022

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are doing their best to answer questions about the Cleveland Browns. Both went on record as saying they expect Baker Mayfield to return as the starter in 2022. And… well, that was actually the only question anyone cared about, to be honest. Stefanski strode...
NFL
cleveland19.com

Browns Breakdown: Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney had a few goals. The defensive end wanted to remain healthy and get his name back out there. “I had a couple of years where I was hurt, but I always thought I was playing good,” Clowney explained. “I was just injured. I just wanted to make it through a year healthy. I wanted to show people I could play good, stay healthy. That was my goal this year.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
iheart.com

Vegas has officially set the odds on the next Vikings head coach

We knew it wouldn't take long and Vegas never disappoints. We now have official odds on who will be the favorite to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings...and the leader in the clubhouse may not surprise you... A familiar face in Eric Bieniemy at the top of...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
513
Followers
847
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy