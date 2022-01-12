Yung frontman Holm shares The Rope from debut solo album

Since moving to Chicago from his native California in 2017, singer-songwriter Reno Cruz has made an indelible mark on the city’s indie-rock and soul-music scenes, spending the past few years playing guitar in the Lala Lala live band and collaborating with Gossip Wolf faves such as Wyatt Waddell, Sen Morimoto, and Shawnee Dez (who also works for the Reader). After the pandemic hit in March 2020, Cruz began occasionally dropping lush, lovingly orchestrated solo tracks that display an easy candor about feelings of isolation and solitude. Two of those songs, “Your Love” and “F.I.L.I.N.T.H.,” reappear as standouts on Cruz’s debut solo album, Falling in Love Is Not That Hard, which arrives digitally on Friday, January 21, via his Bandcamp. That night he’ll celebrate with a set at Lincoln Park venue Golden Dagger, which was just rehabbed after a fire; Macie Stewart of Ohmme headlines.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO