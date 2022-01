The Jan. 11 Cotati City Council meeting began with accolades for John Moore’s stint as mayor and ended with congratulations on his newest gig assisting homeless programs. “I want to thank John for his perseverance last year,” said Susan Harvey, who assumed the role of vice mayor during the council’s power shuffle. She added that Moore did an “admirable” job in the face of the COVID pandemic and it’s impacts on running both the meetings and the city. “Thank you for your leadership last year,” she said.

