Florida, MO

Man arrested for damaging American jet in Honduras released

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger arrested in Honduras for damaging the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding has been released by...

abc17news.com

Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger in Honduras 'opened cockpit and broke flight controls during boarding on Miami-bound flight before trying to jump out of open cockpit window'

A man in Honduras has stormed into the cockpit of a Miami-bound American Airlines plane during boarding, allegedly barging past the pilots and damaging the controls before attempting to fling himself out the window. The incident on Tuesday afternoon was apparently captured on video, with an unidentified man seen wriggling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

2 Americans missing after plane splashes down off Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama continue to search for two Americans who went missing when the small plane they were traveling in splashed into the Pacific ocean and quickly sank. Three others aboard the private flight have been rescued. Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday the two missing U.S. citizens were aged 57 and 70, but did not identify them. Searchers in boats and aircraft combed the area off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City. The single-engine, five-seat Piper Cherokee 6 crashed into the ocean Monday. The plane was heading to Chame from Contadora island, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages aircraft and attempts to jump out the window

An American Airlines passenger reportedly ran down a plane’s gangway, broke into the cockpit and damaged the flight controls before trying to jump out of the cockpit window.The bizarre rampage happened onboard flight 488, which was scheduled to depart from Pan Pedro Sula airport in Honduras for Miami, Florida on 12 January.However, the unidentified man’s actions meant the plane was delayed. pic.twitter.com/UwKI2TCyU7— Ariel Sierra (@ArielSierra) January 12, 2022“A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” American Airlines said in a statement.The airline...
ACCIDENTS
Click10.com

Passenger in Honduras damages cockpit of plane preparing to leave for Miami

MIAMI – A scary situation unfolded on a plane that was preparing to leave Honduras Tuesday, bound for Miami. American Airlines confirmed someone got into the cockpit and damaged the plane. The airline issued a statement that read, in part:. “During boarding of American Airlines flight 488 with service...
MIAMI, FL
WEHT/WTVW

After tensions at IU, a man is arrested and his name released

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – A tense situation at the heart of the Indiana University campus in Bloomington has now been resolved. This was at the Indiana Memorial Union building and it started before 9 p.m. January 3. For several hours, police were negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself in a room at the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The New York Times

Miami-Bound Passenger Storms Cockpit in Honduras, Causing Flight Delay

American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) Of the thousands of cancellations and delays of airline flights in the past month, most have been caused by COVID-19 outbreaks or perilous weather. But a flight from Honduras to Miami on Tuesday was delayed for a more novel reason — a passenger stormed the cockpit and apparently tried to climb out a window.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
MIX 107.9

Flight To Miami Grounded After Passenger Damages Cockpit Controls

An American Airlines flight to Miami had to be grounded after a passenger rushed the cockpit and damaged the plane controls. The flight was scheduled to take off from Honduras Tuesday night, when the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft”, the airline says. The passenger then tried to escape […]
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Dennis Rodman confronted by police in airport for refusing to wear Covid mask on plane

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was confronted by police for refusing to wear his face mask properly on a plane after being asked to do so several times.The 60-year-old was in first class on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles, California to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when staff asked him to pull up his mask, which was sitting below his chin. Amid the arrival of the Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 cases, airlines and airports are enforcing the federal mask mandate for both passengers and staff in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Rodman reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

