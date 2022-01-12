Man arrested for damaging American jet in Honduras released

An American Airlines passenger reportedly ran down a plane’s gangway, broke into the cockpit and damaged the flight controls before trying to jump out of the cockpit window.The bizarre rampage happened onboard flight 488, which was scheduled to depart from Pan Pedro Sula airport in Honduras for Miami, Florida on 12 January.However, the unidentified man’s actions meant the plane was delayed. pic.twitter.com/UwKI2TCyU7— Ariel Sierra (@ArielSierra) January 12, 2022“A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” American Airlines said in a statement.The airline...
