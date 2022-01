Melatonin is one impressive hormone. Not only does it send sleepy-time signals to your body, but it also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit mitochondrial function and even skin health. Not to mention, melatonin plays a role in fertility: "One of the richest sites of melatonin in the body is the ovaries," midwife and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D., says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "And fertility actually depends on healthy melatonin levels in the brain and in the ovaries."

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO