Dallas, TX

Operation Kindness in need of items for shelter

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 1 day ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — Operation Kindness is in need of several items around their shelter. They’re asking for anything from blankets to canned food...

#Animals#Canned Food#North Texas#Charity#Operation Kindness#Kdaf
CW33

CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

