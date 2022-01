North Penn 4, Upper Moreland 0 >> The Knights traveled to Thunderbird Lanes for the last time this in a regular seson match in which both teams struggled to bowl near their normal averages. Lucas Francis bailed out NP in Game 1 by closing the 10th frame with three strikes for a 224 score and a 740-736 victory. Francis finished with a 689 series with games of 224-231-234, while Ryan Baker chipped in with a 568 series. The Bears had a consistent day from Elex Wesman with a 205-213-194 for a team-high 612 series.

