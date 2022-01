The University of Arizona has updated its COVID-19 protocols in response to the omicron variant about a week before its spring semester starts. One of the biggest changes to the U of A’s mitigation plan is that all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear surgical — or higher-grade — masks such as a KN95 in indoor spaces at all campus locations where continuous physical distancing cannot be maintained. Campus signage will be updated to indicate spaces where masks are required.

