While Rick Ross might be trying to help Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy make amends, his longstanding feud with 50 Cent does not seem to be coming to an end any time soon. During an interview with GQ for his new album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, Ross took some shots at the Power and BMF creator. He admitted to watching the first episode of BMF out of support for Meech before saying he knew how much 50 made off of the entire season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO