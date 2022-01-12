ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health chief warns against close contacts dropping their guard

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer has warned people who are close contacts and fully boosted not to “drop all protective measures” following the change in isolation rules.

Dr Ronan Glynn said he recognises that guidance for close contacts in recent weeks has been “complex”.

Dr Glynn made the comments as the Government signed off on plans to relax the rules for close contacts of Covid cases, which will take effect from midnight on Thursday.

“I’d be hopeful that the simplification (of rules) would mean that any potential increase in infection by reducing measures on the one hand will be offset by increased compliance with all the other measures on the other hand,” Dr Glynn said.

“Clearly there’s a risk in anything that we do other than telling people to stay in their rooms for 14 days.

“So what we’ve been trying to do throughout the pandemic is to balance risk, taking into account best international advice, guidance and available evidence.

“If people simply hear the message that they no longer need to restrict movements or the need to restrict movements for less days than previously, and then go about their business and drop all other protective measures, clearly that increases risk.

“But that’s not what we recommended and hopefully that’s not what people will hear.

“We do recognise that guidance that has been in place over the last number of weeks has been complex and hasn’t necessarily been simple for individuals to understand.

“So a key part of what we’re doing is trying to simplify the entirety of the approach.”

I think there are questions about population immunity and for that reason, I've written to the Niac asking them to give some consideration

Dr Tony Holohan

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet next week to assess the epidemiological picture.

Dr Holohan also said he has written to National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to consider questions around “population immunity” following high case numbers in recent weeks.

“I think there are questions about population immunity and for that reason, I’ve written to the Niac asking them to give some consideration,” he added.

“Given our experience now, both the protection that we’ve seen from severe infection for people who are vaccinated and boosted, and also the performance of the vaccines, in terms of not just the impact on symptomatic transmission, but the duration of that and how quickly that might wane.

“What might then be concluded, if you like, around the continuing objectives of a vaccination programme, and the objectives that it might have.

“I think it’s prudent for us to now begin to start to give some consideration to that, and to have that inform our future strategies.

“I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We still need sufficient time.

“The detailed assessment of all of those questions, I think will come next week and we’ll be in a better position having had a detailed Nphet discussion.”

Dr Holohan also addressed Israel’s approach to administering a fourth vaccine dose.

Israel started administering fourth doses of the vaccine to citizens last week.

“I think it’s not at all certain that is the right route to follow, and I’m not saying that it’s wrong, but it’s not certain that the route to follow is the Israelis and the way they’ve gone towards the fourth booster,” Dr Holohan said.

Europe at a licensing level, but also us as an individual country, are going to give consideration to this.

“The vaccines’ primary function is to protect people against their infection becoming a severe infection and that’s held up really well.

“It appears then that the level of protection that the vaccine then offers against symptomatic infection, or transmission, well it wasn’t perfect, it does appear to wane quickly and repeatedly after each individual dose.

“We’ll have to look at all of those kinds of things to say, what does that mean for a vaccine strategy into the future? I think we need to be cautious.”

KWTX

Health experts warn cloth masks are ineffective against COVID-19

BELTON, Texas (KWTX)-- Experts are warning that in the face of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 people should upgrade from their cloth face masks. They say while the cloth masks were some of the only options at the beginning of the pandemic, they are only a little more than a fashion accessory now, offering little protection against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS trust postponing non-urgent operations amid Omicron pressure

A hospital trust in the south east is postponing some non-urgent operations and redeploying staff as it feels pressure amid the nationwide surge in Covid-19.University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) faces “unprecedented delays” in discharging patients as well as high numbers of staff off with the virus.Chief Nurse Dr Maggie Davies said the trust is doing “everything we can to ease pressures” and said urgent operations and cancer treatment are being prioritised.Pressures have been rising across the Sussex trust over the last few weeks as the Omicron variant has gripped the country, and hospitals are now seeing a predicted...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Niac
The Independent

Up to 500,000 people could have been infected with Covid-19 last week – Holohan

As many as 500,000 people may have been infected with Covid-19 last week, the chief medical officer has said.In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Tony Holohan estimated that between one in 10 and one in 20 people had picked up the virus over the seven-day period from December 29 to January 5.As Ireland has a population of around five million, this would represent up to half a million positive cases.The estimate is based on an official seven-day incidence rate of 2,876 per 100,000, while factoring in “constraints on testing and undetected infections”.In summary, the overall epidemiological situation...
WORLD
The Independent

Irish health service under stress, warns HSE chief

The head of the Irish Health Service Executive has warned that the system is under stress.Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.Our health service is under stress. But always room for optimism. Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public's actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable. Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 9, 2022Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress,...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
CBS Chicago

‘It Continues To Be A Challenge’: The Immunocompromised Seek More Boosters Against COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people have a harder time fighting COVID-19 than others, including people who are immunocompromised. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra explains they can get a fourth vaccine starting this week. “We know a lot of people though who have gotten COVID in the last month.” From his home in Wheaton, Brent Flynn keeps trying to stay healthy. Twenty-six years ago, his brother gave him a kidney. He’s been a member of the immunosuppressed community since. CBS 2 first met Flynn in August, when he shared his hope of getting a third dose, to give his body a better chance at fighting off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

The Independent

