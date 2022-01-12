ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA flags risk of dental issues from use of opioid addiction drug buprenorphine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtw7R_0djru3G800

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines to treat opioid addiction and pain.

The Food and Drug Administration said the opioid addiction treatment has been reported to cause tooth decay, infection, and, in some cases, total tooth loss in patients with no history of dental issues. (https://bit.ly/3fiJEj8)

The buprenorphine medicines that are associated with dental problems are tablets dissolved under the tongue and films placed against the inside of the cheek.

The FDA, which approved buprenorphine as a tablet in 2002 and as a film in 2015, said patients may lessen their risk by taking preventative measures, including waiting for at least one hour before brushing their teeth after use of the product.

The regulator's approved buprenorphine products include Orexo's Zubsolv, Indivior's (INDV.L) Suboclade, among others.

The benefits of buprenorphine medicines for opioid use disorder and pain clearly outweigh the risks, and are important tools in treating these conditions, the FDA said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 43

Shawn Brill
1d ago

This drug has saved many lives and does everyday. Now will this bring about a class action law suite? I have lost all my teeth from this and I've known this issue for 6 years.

Reply(4)
10
Lee Hayes
13h ago

duh. it's destroys bone density. sorry but Suboxone is NOT getting clean.no doctor prescribing it is in it to help you. there is no money for them in recovery.

Reply(2)
8
Cindy
1d ago

So sick of the lies the Gov't and news are claiming per opioid use. They have caused people with real pain seek other ways to self medicate for relief. CHRONIC PAIN untreated due to all the false info is leading people to suicide among other things. So annoying.

Reply(1)
7
Related
eturbonews.com

Dental Pain: Over-the-counter Pill Better Than Prescribed Opioid?

A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
communitynewspapers.com

Study: Chronic Pain Patients Significantly Decrease Opioid Use Following Initiation of Medical Cannabis

Chronic pain patients dramatically reduce their use of prescription opioids following their enrollment into a statewide medical cannabis access program, according to data published in the journal Cureus. A team of investigators assessed opioid use trends in a cohort of 63 pain patients following their registration into Delaware’s medical cannabis...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Buprenorphine#U S#Indv L
100.7 WITL

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

This article by Emily Jarvie was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. The company is also exploring if ketamine can treat other neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, and CRPS. Psychedelic biotechnology company PharmaTher (OTC: PHRRF) believes ketamine could treat yet another rare neurological condition...
HEALTH
Emporia gazette.com

Hairspray products recalled for cancer risk

Before your next hairstyle check, double-check which product you're using. It could include a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration advises Proctor & Gamble is recalling several well-known brands of aerosol dry conditioner sprays and dry shampoo sprays. The names include Aussie, Herbal Essence and Pantene, all in aerosol cans.
SKIN CARE
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy