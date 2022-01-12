ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. companies saw modest growth in late 2021, Fed survey shows

By Lindsay Dunsmuir, Jonnelle Marte
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ3BQ_0djrtvMY00
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of last year, with American firms noting that growth continues to be constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages while prices exhibited "solid growth," a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve showed on Wednesday.

The Fed's latest "Beige Book" collection of anecdotes about the state of the economy from businesses, labor groups and others across the central bank's 12 regions nationwide also signaled that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 was exacerbating conditions on several fronts as 2022 approached.

Omicron, which drew 44 references in the report, was seen adding to existing challenges around hiring and inflation, in particular, and was a set back for a travel and leisure sector that had only just begun to get back on its feet around the middle of last year.

Employment grew "modestly" and most districts said demand for workers remains strong, with some businesses struggling to retain employees. One manufacturer in the Dallas Fed district, for example, reported extreme turnover among new hires, "saying three to five hires were needed for even one to stay on."

"Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the next several months cooled somewhat during the last few weeks," the report said.

THE FED SHIFTS GEARS

With inflation now persistently running at more than twice its flexible 2% annual target, the Fed is already taking measures to rein it in. It has signaled that the era of ultra-easy monetary policy, in place since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, is effectively over even as the Omicron variant spurs a record wave of infections across the country and around the world.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee during his confirmation hearing for a second term as central bank chief that the economy should weather the current COVID-19 surge with only "short-lived" impacts and was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy.

The Fed began reducing its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, introduced to help nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, in November. It is now set to taper that program completely by mid-March, clearing the way for it to begin hiking interest rates at its March 15-16 policy meeting.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department earlier on Wednesday showed prices at the consumer level rising by 7% on a year-over-year basis in December, the fastest pace of increase since 1982, although officials and private economists see it near the cresting point.

OMICRON HEADWINDS

While the report's headline characterization of the economy seeing "modest" growth was a slight downgrade from the "modest to moderate" description applied in the two preceding reports, the tone throughout the report still was more upbeat than down. Conditions were described as "positive" at twice the rate of "negative," and "improvement" or "improved" appeared about seven times more than "deteriorated."

That said, Omicron's arrival late last year was a clear restraint, perhaps most notably in the leisure and hospitality sector. In the report, contacts nationwide noted "a sharp pull back in leisure travel, hotel occupancy and patronage at restaurants as the number of new coronavirus cases rose in recent weeks."

More broadly it upended daily operations for all manner of businesses as greater numbers of workers fell sick or had to isolate after contact with someone who was infected.

For instance, Omicron "contributed to labor shortages and sparked some concern about the short-term outlook in the hospitality, transportation, and retail sectors," the St. Louis Fed reported.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed said: "In late December, some employers noted an uptick in absenteeism related to Omicron which resulted in curtailed operations."

And, while for manufacturers in the Kansas City Fed's district COVID was "not a top concern for most businesses...most contacts said they would see some disruption" from the virus, it said.

Disruptions aside, though, businesses reported ending the year with strong sales and profits.

In the Philadelphia district, the report said that in that region "overall many firms, especially larger ones, noted strong profits – "the best year ever" for some."

Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Labor Department#U S Companies#Travel And Leisure#American#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Dallas Fed#Fed#Fed Chair
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
kdal610.com

China growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economic growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022, before steadying in 2023, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank steadily ramps up policy easing to ward off a sharper downturn. The expected 2022 growth would be lower than the 5.5% analysts...
CHINA
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fed's Brainard says inflation fight key to keeping economy growing

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Controlling inflation that has spiked to nearly a 40-year high is the “most important task” the Federal Reserve must tackle to keep the current economic expansion underway, Fed Governor Lael Brainard told a Senate panel on Thursday in a hearing on her nomination to become vice chair of the U.S. central bank.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices rise moderately in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. producer price inflation slowed in December as the cost of goods fell amid signs that stretched supply chains were starting to ease, hopeful signs that inflation has probably peaked. The producer price index for final demand increased 0.2% last month after surging 1.0% in November. Wholesale...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy