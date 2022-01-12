ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Andy Koval, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqWy7_0djrtqwv00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

More News from WRBL

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

Columbus Police: Second suspect arrested in June murder at Luther Wilson Apartments

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Jeremy Williams in Kamarie Holland’s murder

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 15

Teresa Aikens
1d ago

RIP little angel you're in God hands now...Such a beautiful child,and so heart breaking. I honestly do not understand why mothers and siblings want and kill,its just terrible.🙏🙏🙏💔

Reply
8
guest one
1d ago

All involved should have to stay in prison for the rest of their live with that young fellow pictures posted all over the cell walls that’s a sorry family to do a kid like that

Reply(2)
5
Phillis Golden
1d ago

I actually cried when I read this my heart hurt so bad right now what is wrong with these mothers who don’t want their kids but all the government benefits that they come with. May the angels have and keep him

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Urbana Police: Ride-share driver killed; 2 teenagers arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man was killed Wednesday nights while he was “likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.” They arrested two teenagers in connection to his death. In a news release, officers said they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Vine and […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Raid of King Drug store in Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— At daybreak on Wednesday, state, and federal agents raided a Samson pharmacy. A sign by the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy (ALBOP) on the front door of King Drug Co. states the business is “closed until further notice.” Sean Malloy is an investigator with ALBOP. Malloy would not give details on what […]
SAMSON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
WRBL News 3

Fire crews on scene of structure fire on Highway 30 in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in Eufaula. According to the Eufaula Police Department, the fire is located on Highway 30, near the ALDOT Office. The fire broke out Wednesday evening. The burning structure is fully engulfed. Information about possible injuries associated with the fire is not […]
EUFAULA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Perry Family#Fbi#Organs#Ind#Wgn
WRBL News 3

ALEA: Kidnapped Georgia teen recovered in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen kidnapped from Georgia has been recovered in Alabama. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Ga. and recovered in Montgomery, Ala. Officials have identified the suspect responsible for kidnapping the teen as Ronald Rodas, age 41, of Louisiana. The teen’s […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy