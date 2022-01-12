FBI Searching For ‘Scruffy Bandit’ In Multiple Bank Robberies

DENVER (CBS4) – The search is on for the Scruffy Bandit. The lone male suspect is accused of multiple bank robberies.

The FBI Rocky Mountian Safe Streets Task Force and various police departments across the Denver metro area say the man enters the bank and presents a note before fleeing the scene. A weapon has not been seen in any of the robberies, however in each incident, the bank teller was in fear for their safety.

The suspect has been nicknamed the “Scruffy Bandit” because of his facial hair. He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a medium build, dark-colored hair and facial hair. He wears sunglasses and a baseball cap or beanie in each of his robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).